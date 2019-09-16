Ghani, Abdullah to Face Off in Live TV Debate Tonight

Ariana News is set to hold the biggest presidential election debate between Dr. Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah tonight at 8:30pm Kabul Time.

Ariana News anchors Naseer Fayaz and Baseera Joya will serve as the debate moderators.

The event will be aired live exclusively on Ariana News, Ariana Television, Ariana FM, Ariana News FM, Ariana News YouTube Channel, and ariananews.af website.

In addition, the debate will be available across mobile devices via Ariana News’s apps for IOS and Android.

In 2014, Abdullah and Ghani formed a power-sharing government following disputed elections.

The two leaders signed an agreement confirming they would cooperate in forming a unity government.

Now, the two candidates are running for another term in Afghanistan’s 2019 presidential elections.

The Afghan presidential elections is set to be held on September 28 this month.