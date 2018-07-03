Ghani, Abdullah to Attend at NATO Summit In Brussels

(Last Updated On: July 03, 2018 6:11 pm)

NATO support to Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan will be discussed in the upcoming summit of the alliance which is set to be held on 11-12 July, a government official said Tuesday.

The National Unity Government (NUG) leaders, President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, will participate in the meeting in Brussels where they will urge the alliance to provide continued support to Afghanistan.

“The continuation of NATO’s long-term support with Afghanistan, the extension of NATO’s Resolute Support mission, increase of military troops to train, assist and advise Afghan forces, extension of aids to Afghan forces and enhancing the capability of Afghan Air Forces will be discussed in the summit,” said Mujeeb Ul Rahman Rahimi, spokesman of the Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) expects NATO member states to pressure Pakistan over supporting terrorist groups and urge the country to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

“The NATO summit will be focused on combating against terrorism, readiness to pressure Pakistan to practically participate in the fight against terrorism,” said Mohammad Radmanesh, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

Military experts believe that an increase in the number of foreign troops in Afghanistan will not prove effective, suggesting that Afghan forces must be equipped with modern weapons and equipment.

“With the increase of foreign troops, the regional countries will become more sensitive. It would be great if our security forces could stand on their own feet and this would be in favor of our people and the people of the world,” said Miagul Khalid, a military expert.