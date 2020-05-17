Connect with us

Elections

Ghani, Abdullah sign power sharing agreement

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Elections

Arg, Spidar likely to reach a political agreement

Avatar

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2020)

Continue Reading

Elections

Ghani orders offensive operation against Taliban

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2020)

Continue Reading

Elections

US prospects on Afghan war discussed

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending