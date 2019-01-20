Ghani, Abdullah Register to Run for President in July Elections

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2019)

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday officially registered to run for president in the July presidential elections.

Ghani registered his name along Amrullah Saleh, the former minister of interior and Mohammad Sarwar Danish as his first and second deputies at the Independent Election Commission this afternoon.

Peace, good governance, maintaining international relations based on national benefits, and reforms were among the priorities which Ghani vowed that his team would strive for.

Ghani instructed the national security forces to step up efforts to provide security to the presidential candidates.

On the other side, Abdullah Abdullah, the current Chief Executive of the country also registered to run for president together with Enayat Babur Farahmand, the Chief of Staff of the First Vice President’s Office and Asadullah Saadati as his first and second deputies.

“We have considered our election ticket with two vice presidents and two deputies for Chief Executive Office,” Abdullah said.

The current First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum and Salahuddin Rabbani the leader of Jamiat-e-Islami party endorsed Abdullah Abdullah in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for 20th of July this year.

This comes as 14 candidates have registered their names for the presidential elections including Hakim Torsan, Latif Pedram, Faramuz Tamana, Enayatullah Hafiz, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Zalmai Rasool, Noor Ul Haq Ulomi, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Syed Noorullah Jalili, Rahmatullah Nabil, Mohammad Ibrabim Alokozai, Abdullah Abdullah, and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.