Ghani, Abdullah inch towards ending political impasse

The technical teams of Arg and Sepidar are working to finalize the political agreement, aimed to put an end to the political impasse in the country.

“Technical teams are working on finalizing the details, and it will be hopefully finalized in the coming days,” Abdullah Qarlaq, deputy leader of the National Movement Party said.

The presidential palace, however, denied sharing details on the possible agreement between President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, saying that progress has been made in resolving the tensions and the details would be shared once it was finalized.

Sidiq Sidiqi, the Presidential Spokesperson said, “We will share the details with people whenever the final agreement is reached.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the possible political agreement between the leaders would be guaranteed by international institutions.

Shahzada Massoud, a close associate to Hamid Karzai said, “This agreement will be guaranteed by the international community.”

However, sources said that the possible agreement could be affected by the peace process, saying that their agreement would be announced invalid once peace was established in the war-weary country.