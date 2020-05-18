Latest News
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
The Taliban said that the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the president of the High Council for Reconciliation is “just a repetition of the previous mistakes.”
The spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen added, “Afghans sides should focus on the real and sincere solution of the issue. The solution of the Afghan issue lies in the implementation of the Doha Accord, with avoidance from creating further hurdles.”
The Taliban once again underlined that the prisoner release should be completed in order for the Intra-Afghan Talks to start.
Abdullah Abdullah as the President of the High Council for Peace and National Reconciliation has now the responsibility to bring the Taliban to the talk’s table and achieve peace for Afghanistan.
Politicians urged this council to focus on the Intra-Afghan talks and proceed the peace talks.
It comes as the two leaders signed a power-sharing agreement on Sunday. According to the deal, 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.
Latest News
Car bomb hits Ghazni; heavy casualties reported
A car bomb hit a National Directorate of Security base in Ghazni province, this morning, leaving heavy casualties.
According to sources, dozens have been killed and wounded in the attack.
Head of Ghazni civil hospital, Baz Mohammad Himat, told the media that 7 dead and 25 wounded, all military men, had been received by the hospital.
Also, Ghazni head of provincial council reports 6 kills and 40 wounded.
According to the ministry of interior affairs, the attack was conducted against the Islamic Cultural Center killing nine people and injuring 40 others.
Preliminary reports, however, indicate that the bomber hit an NDS base located near the Traffic Square and the Islamic Culture Center.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, adding it has caused heavy casualties.
Business
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock said Sunday that the government has begun implementing around 430 projects in Baghlan province to manage agricultural products.
Officials said that the projects include dozens of refrigeration systems, vegetable stocks, raisins storages, and other accessories aimed to improve the agricultural earnings of Baghlan farmers.
The project will cost AFN202 million and will be funded by the Ministry of Agriculture as well as 10 percent of it will be contributed by people.
According to reports, these fruit refrigeration systems and vegetable stocks have a capacity of preserving 3,335 tons of agricultural products.
Meanwhile, farmers in Baghlan insisted on timely completion of the projects saying that most of their agricultural products will stagnate in the lack of refrigeration systems.
The projects could provide job opportunities for 4,200 of the Baghlan residents during the implementation of these projects.
Latest News
Bundesliga kicks off football after two months shut down
The German league Bundesliga is the first major football league in Europe which resumed football that was shut down due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.
In the first football match after the Coronavirus outbreak, Borussia Dortmund played against Schalke 04 on May 16th in the Signal Iduna Park stadium.
Erling Haaland, the Dortmund forward scored the first goal after Coronavirus outbreak against Schalke in the 29th minute of the match. Two more goals by Raphael Guerreiro and one goal by Thorgan Hazard give Dortmund a 4-0 lead.
Although football matches started, they are not the same as pre-Corona football matches. These matches will take place behind closed doors with no fans supporting their teams. No children will accompany players to the field, no contact between rivals in the tunnel before the games, and no handshakes with the referee or match officials are allowed.
About 300 essential staff and officials will be attending these matches.
This comes as other major European leagues are about to start soon.
Serie A will likely start on June 13 while the English Premier League will resume on June 1.
Laliga will start on June 12, however, the French football league is canceled.
