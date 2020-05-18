Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2020)

The Taliban said that the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the president of the High Council for Reconciliation is “just a repetition of the previous mistakes.”

The spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen added, “Afghans sides should focus on the real and sincere solution of the issue. The solution of the Afghan issue lies in the implementation of the Doha Accord, with avoidance from creating further hurdles.”

The Taliban once again underlined that the prisoner release should be completed in order for the Intra-Afghan Talks to start.

Abdullah Abdullah as the President of the High Council for Peace and National Reconciliation has now the responsibility to bring the Taliban to the talk’s table and achieve peace for Afghanistan.

Politicians urged this council to focus on the Intra-Afghan talks and proceed the peace talks.

It comes as the two leaders signed a power-sharing agreement on Sunday. According to the deal, 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.