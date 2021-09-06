Science & Technology
Germany’s car show tries for more climate friendly image
Germany’s biggest motor show, taking place in Munich this week, is no longer just about cars. This year’s IAA show, the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, wants to be about mobility in general, from bikes to e-scooters to cars.
“Climate-friendly engines, the digital connectivity of transport – that’s what this fair is about,” Hildegard Müller, president of industry association VDA, which organises the bi-annual show, said at a pre-event press conference last week. “The goal of climate protection is guiding us.”
The show, which has shifted this year from Frankfurt to Munich and is themed “Mobility of the Future”, is a far cry from its usual format showcasing the biggest and mightiest cars on the market, Reuters reported.
The pandemic and growing concern over climate change have cast an uncomfortable shadow over the event, already under pressure from waning attendance numbers in previous years – from 930,000 in 2015 to just 560,000 in 2019.
Indeed, many industry stalwarts have decided against showing up: Toyota, Jaguar’s Land Rover, Stellantis – including its German brand Opel – and Ferrari, to name a few.
Toyota halts self-driving vehicles after Paralympics collision
Toyota’s chief executive has apologized after a self-driving transportation vehicle collided with a visually-impaired athlete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
The announcement came on Friday, a day after one of the vehicles collided with a visually impaired athlete.
“This collision has caused worry for a lot of people and I am very sorry.”
In a Youtube video Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda said the incident showed that autonomous vehicles are “not yet realistic for normal roads”.
“So why did this accident occur? I think we can say that we weren’t able to cope enough with this special environment for the Paralympics where there are people who cannot see and have disabilities.”
The e-Palette, a fully autonomous battery-electric vehicle, was adapted specifically for use during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The vehicle in question had stopped at a T-junction and was under the manual control of the operator, who was using it’s joystick.
It collided with the pedestrian going at around one or two kilometers an hour, Toyoda said.
He added that Paralympic officials had told him the athlete, who remained conscious, was taken to a medical center for treatment and was able to walk back to their residence.
The company said it was cooperating with a local police probe to determine the cause of the accident, adding that it would also conduct its own investigation.
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
Scientists said this week they had discovered the 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea.
The newly discovered whale belongs to the Protocetidae, a group of extinct whales that falls in the middle of that transition, the Egyptian-led team of researchers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Its fossil was unearthed from middle Eocene rocks in the Fayum Depression in Egypt’s Western Desert — an area once covered by sea that has provided a rich seam of discoveries showing the evolution of whales — before being studied at Mansoura University Vertebrate Palaeontology Centre (MUVP).
The new whale, named Phiomicetus anubis, had an estimated body length of some three meters and a body mass of about 600 kg, and was likely a top predator, the researchers said. Its partial skeleton revealed it as the most primitive protocetid whale known from Africa.
Despite recent fossil discoveries, the big picture of early whale evolution in Africa has largely remained a mystery, the researchers said. Work in the region had the potential to reveal new details about the evolutionary transition from amphibious to fully aquatic whales, Reuters reported.
The new whale has raised questions about ancient ecosystems and pointed research towards questions such as the origin and coexistence of ancient whales in Egypt, said Hesham Sellam, founder of the MUVP and another co-author.
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
Five members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team arrived in Mexico on Tuesday evening, fleeing an uncertain future at home after the recent take over by the Taliban.
“We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico,” said Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado as she greeted them during a news conference at Mexico City’s international airport, Reuters reported.
The team, made up of girls and women as young as 14, has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots and started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation.
The Taliban, which previously barred girls from schools and women from working when they ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, has promised to prioritize women’s rights and girls’ education.
Mexico has pledged to aid Afghan women and girls. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Aug. 18 that the country had begun “processing of the first refugee applications of Afghan citizens, especially women and girls who have requested it,” with the aid of Guillermo Puente Ordorica, Ambassador of Mexico in Iran, Reuters reported.
Tahawool: Mullah Baradar role in new government discussed
