Germany warns against premature troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
The German government on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump that his planned drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan risks putting peace and progress in the country in danger.
“Our serious concern is that a premature withdrawal could jeopardize the negotiation process [between the Afghan government and the Taliban], create a security vacuum and jeopardize the progress achieved in Afghanistan,” German foreign ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters during a briefing in Berlin.
This came after acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said late Tuesday that Washington will reduce its military presence in Afghanistan from around 4,500 troops to 2,500 by January 15.
Since the US ousted the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, NATO allies, including Germany, have assisted American military efforts in the country.
The US currently has around 4,500 troops in Afghanistan while NATO has just under 12,000.
In February the US signed a conditions-based withdrawal agreement with the Taliban which paved the way for the start of peace talks between the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban.
However, since the start of talks in September – which quickly hit a deadlock – the Taliban has markedly increased violence across the country.
In line with this, Burger told reporters on Wednesday that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas “has repeatedly acknowledged that it was a great diplomatic achievement, including that of the Trump government, to create the conditions for peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government to take place.”
He added: “In our view, this peace process is the best way to ensure that a troop withdrawal can take place in such a way that everything that has been achieved in Afghanistan in recent years — in terms of human rights, education, economic development, development opportunities for girls and women as well — is not lost or put at risk. One of the key business principles of this peace process has always been that military withdrawal steps are subject to conditions.”
At the same briefing, German defense ministry spokesperson Arne Collatz-Johannsen acknowledged that the US troop withdrawal also risks having consequences for the over 1,000 German troops that are currently in Afghanistan as part of the Resolute Support mission.
“We are of course trying to find out — also together with our partners and NATO as a whole — what this means in concrete terms for capabilities on the ground, because it is also very clear that the US, as the strongest contributor to the deployment on the ground, has a significant role to play in capabilities that are necessary to sustain the overall [troop presence],” Collatz-Johannsen said.
“Here we assume that the principle — together in, together out, and out at the right time — will be upheld,” he said. “We now have to adjust our planning … to what we are told by the American side.”
On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned the Trump administration against a hasty pullout from Afghanistan, saying “the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high.”
NATO will continue its Afghanistan mission despite US drawdown: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani late Wednesday night in a telephone conversation that NATO will not withdraw prematurely from Afghanistan and it would continue to help train, advise and assist the Afghan government fight terrorism.
In a tweet posted by the Presidential Palace, ARG stated: “The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, and the Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke by telephone tonight.
“The telephone conversation focused on NATO’s mission in Afghanistan and the peace process.
“Jens Stoltenberg said that even with the reduction of US forces in Afghanistan, we will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan security and defense forces in the fight against international terrorism,” ARG stated.
This comes after US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller confirmed the Pentagon will reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15 — five days before president-elect Joe Biden is expected to take the oath of office.
America currently has 4,500 troops in Afghanistan while NATO has just under 12,000 troops.
Stoltenberg also tweeted late Wednesday night and said he had discussed NATO’s ongoing mission with Ghani.
“We support the Afghanistan peace process and as part of it we’ll continue to adjust our presence,” Stoltenberg said.
“Even with the US reduction, NATO will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan forces in their fight against international terrorism,” he said.
Saleh says another key suspect in Kabul University attack arrested
Afghanistan’s First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, said on Wednesday that they have arrested another suspect behind the deadly attack on Kabul University early this month.
According to Saleh the person, named Rahmatullah, has been taken into custody and is believed to have been one of the masterminds behind the attack that killed at least 22 people, mostly students.
The university attack came just a week after a previous bombing outside another education facility in Kabul that killed 24 students.
In both instances ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility.
On Wednesday, Saleh said: “Kabul University and Kosar Danish cases are a crime against humanity and we bring together Afghans and the world against the crime. We hope that the human rights commission ignores criticisms and works practically.”
Saleh’s remarks came after the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) stated that “students and educators must be ensured safety and security while attending school, without any threat or fear for their lives and to be able to work, study, and learn in a protected and safe environment.”
Professors, lecturers and students from universities around the world also weighed in this week and signed and sent out a letter condemning attacks on educational facilities in Afghanistan and listed their demands.
Signatories were from academics at top universities, including Stanford and University of California.
They demanded that the Afghan government, the United States, the European Union, and other international stakeholders use their influence to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of these “calculated attacks on civilian populations and protected sites, such as universities and educational centres.”
They also called for the rights of students and educators to be safeguarded and hold all actors engaged in the war in Afghanistan accountable and pressure them to comply with the Geneva Convention and respect civilian lives during war.
Saleh’s announcement meanwhile came after his recent statements that in addition to this arrest, another two key planners of the attack are in custody while a third was killed in an operation by security forces.
On Saturday, Saleh said at a high-ranking security meeting that a member of the Taliban’s Haqqani Network was behind the attack.
He said the country’s intelligence agency NDS had taken the main perpetrator, identified as Aadil, into custody and that this suspect had once studied at Kabul University’s faculty of Sharia before joining the Taliban.
Saleh also said on Facebook the suspect told officials that the Taliban had aimed to defame the government and make it appear weak.
But the Taliban has rejected government accusations of involvement in the latest attack.
“Claim by #Kabul admin deputy [vice president] of detaining #Kabul Uni attackers & linking them to Haqqani Sahib’s personnel are fabrications. All these allegations are an attempt to divert attention away from joint #Kabul-#ISIS crime & deceive the public,” the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted.
The attack was widely condemned by the Afghan government and the international community.
Imran Khan to visit Kabul; Afghan politicians seek direct talks with Pakistan
Pakistani officials said on Wednesday in a statement that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul on Thursday to discuss the Afghan peace process with President Ashraf Ghani.
According to the statement, this is Khan’s first visit to Kabul as prime minister of Pakistan.
Afghan politicians meanwhile said Wednesday that they want direct talks with Pakistan over Kabul and Islamabad disagreements.
According to politicians, Pakistan has a key role in Afghanistan’s war and has the leverage to press the Taliban to agree to a reduction in violence.
“The international community should provide [Afghanistan] the opportunity to talk to Pakistani officials directly to solve our problems with them,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of a political party.
According to Massoud, the current peace talks process is not on the right track, and that the international community should guarantee peace in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, the current efforts are for a political deal not for a peace deal. The intention for peace does not exist,” said Massoud.
Tahir Khan, a Pakistani journalist said that peace efforts will be at the top of the agenda between Ghani and Khan.
“During the trip, the current peace process and reduction in violence will be discussed, because Pakistan has an influence on the Taliban,” said Tahir Khan.
On the other hand, some politicians, who maintain relationships with the Taliban, said that the fate of the peace talks is not yet clear.
“If both sides do not reach a deal, we will be forced to intervene in the peace talks,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, Chairman of Afghanistan Council for Peace and Salvation.
This comes amid the stalled peace talks in Doha which started on September 12 and a serious increase in violence across the country.
