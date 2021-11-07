Latest News
Germany to send envoy to Kabul to negotiate aid
Germany is reportedly planning to send its ambassador to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, to Kabul in the coming weeks for talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Germany newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported Saturday that Potzel will meet with IEA officials to negotiate aid and evacuations.
Deutsche Welle reported Sunday that the German government is seeking a reassessment of its relations in pursuit of better communication with the IEA.
According to Welt, there is hope in Berlin that German diplomats could return to Afghanistan in some capacity, initially just on day trips.
In reaching out to the Taliban, Germany hopes to be able to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan once again, DW reported.
Latest News
Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks
The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan or TTP have demanded that the government of Pakistan release a number of prisoners as a condition for talks aimed at laying the ground for full ceasefire negotiations, multiple sources in the group said, Reuters reported.
The TTP and separate from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) , have had two rounds of preliminary talks, facilitated by the IEA, a commander based in the Afghan province of Kunar said.
Reuters citing sources close to the matter said Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani Network and the current Afghan IEA acting interior minister, was helping the talks.
The TTP, which combines a number of jihadi and militant groups that have been fighting the government of Pakistan since 2007, is included on the U.S. State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organisations.
Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan told Turkey’s TRT television that his government was in talks with parts of the TTP as part of a “reconciliation process”.
The release of the prisoners is meant to be a confidence-building measure, three TTP commanders said, adding that the outcome of the talks was still uncertain.
“We aren’t too hopeful of the immediate results of the talks but our leaders had demanded the release of prisoners if they are sincere in meaningful negotiations,” a TTP commander told Reuters from Afghanistan’s Kunar province.
No comment was available from the Pakistani government, Reuters reported.
According to negotiators, the two sides agreed not to issue statements either supporting or opposing the peace process or against each other till the accord is signed and made public.
TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said in a text message the group had “never refused meaningful talks” but that there were no developments on the ground yet.
According to Reuters, the TTP attacks have killed and wounded thousands of civilians and Pakistani service personnel over the years but the group was badly weakened by the Pakistan military’s Zarb-e-Azb operation in 2014 which drove it from its stronghold in North Waziristan.
However it has a force estimated at around 4,000-5,000 fighters, many based across the border in Afghanistan, and there has been a spate of incidents along the border since the IEA seized Kabul in August.
Under the previous Western-backed government in Kabul, both Afghanistan and Pakistan accused each other of harbouring militant groups that mounted cross-border attacks.
Another TTP commander said the leadership had consulted all factions in the movement, some of which had serious reservations about talking to the Pakistani government, but he said many ordinary fighters wanted to go home.
Business
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
Afghan carpet sellers said on Saturday that their sales have declined and that it has become difficult to export to international markets.
They said that with international relations, including trade, at a standstill and uncertainties in transport, business, and sales have been hit hard as their primary market is foreign buyers.
Shafiqullah Mohammadi, a carpet shop employee stated: “Our international trade relations are suspended and we have suffered a lot because of this.”
“We used to send our carpets to Asian and European countries, but now we cannot,” he added.
“We still have products, but our sales are very low. We used to sell three or four carpets a day, but now we sell that number a week. Yes, we accept that we are safe and away from suicide attacks, but our request to the Islamic Emirate is not to underestimate carpets, because carpets are Afghanistan’s industry and identity,” said carpet shop employee Mohibullah Kohi.
Billions of dollars in international aid have also dried up since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took Kabul on August 15. Billions more in foreign currency reserves are locked up in vaults in the West.
Latest News
At least eight dead in crush at US music festival
At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston city in the US state of Texas, officials said.
Aerial images of NRG park earlier in the day showed large crowds gathering to gain access to the concert.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.
Peña said that at around 9 p.m. the crowd that had gathered for a performance by rapper Travis Scott began to push toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries.
The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, and 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.
It was not yet clear what caused the disaster.
Live Nation, the event organizer, and Astroworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, Peña said. The second day of the festival has been canceled.
Germany to send envoy to Kabul to negotiate aid
Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
At least eight dead in crush at US music festival
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
World Mental Health Day: doctors call for release of kidnapped doctor
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
Andy Flower joins Afghan coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis discussed
Saar: Russia’s call for a peaceful solution between Afghans discussed
Tahawool: NATO’s intent to fight Daesh discussed
Zerbena: Collection of national revenue discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA confirms seven dead in Kabul military hospital attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden and Erdogan meet on sidelines of G20 Summit, discuss Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
IEA ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Powerful explosion rocks Kabul as military hospital targeted
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing IEA authorities