Germany Ready to Facilitate Gov’t-Taliban Talks

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2019)

Germany is willing to moderate the peace process between Afghan government and the Taliban group, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with U.S Secretary of State, Mass added, his country is in close touch with Americans on how to proceed in Afghanistan and should the negotiations with Taliban be taken up again, “I give Mike Pompeo the promise that Germany would be willing to moderate the peace process between Taliban and Afghan government.”

However, critics in Afghanistan believe that lack of consensus inside the Afghan government remains as the highest challenge to the success of intra-Afghan talks.

“If we cannot create a strong national consensus among the government and political activists, we won’t have a lot to say in the negotiation table,” Afghan parliament member Abdul Qayum Sajadi said.

Germany has been a key international player in Afghanistan after the fall of Taliban regime.

It has been host to Bonn International Conference on Afghanistan which lead to formation of the Afghan Interim Authority in 2001.

Recently, Germany Special Envoy for Afghanistan Markus Potzel met with several prominent Afghan leaders and politicians, to discuss the revival of the Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, China is expected to host an intra-Afghan dialogue between Taliban and Afghan politicians including Afghan government delegation to discuss issues the peace process.

Both the Afghan government and the Taliban militants group have announced that they will send delegations to Beijing.

This comes as Taliban frequently denied meeting Afghan government representatives and sources told Ariana News that based on the Taliban condition, Afghan government delegation to Beijing Peace Conference will discuss their personal opinions on peace rather than representing the government.