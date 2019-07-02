Germany, Qatar to Host Intra-Afghan Talks Next Week

(Last Updated On: July 2, 2019)

Germany and Qatar will host the intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on July 7-8, Germany’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan said in a statement.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Potzel Markus said that as part of their efforts to support the peace process in Afghanistan, Germany and Qatar will convene an Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference to be held in Doha on 7 and 8 July 2019.

“Afghanistan stands at a critical moment of opportunity for progress towards peace. An essential component of any process leading to this objective will be a direct engagement between Afghans,” Potzel said.

“Only Afghans themselves can decide the future of their country,” Potzel said, adding that “an Intra-Afghan Dialogue can help clarify the options and opportunities of such direct engagement.”

Germany and Qatar hope that this event will contribute to trust-building among key stakeholders, representing a wide spectrum of the Afghan people and society, and thus foster peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in a tweet on Monday night thanked the two countries for hosting the July 7-8 intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference.

“This dialogue is an essential element of the four-part peace framework and an important step in advancing the Afghan peace process,” Khalilzad said.

“Mutual acceptance, seeking consensus, and agreeing to resolve political differences without force is what is needed to learn from the tragedy of the last 40 years. I wish participants success,” he tweeted.a