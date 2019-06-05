Germany, Qatar to Host Intra-Afghan Dialogue

(Last Updated On: June 5, 2019)

Germany and Qatar are expected to host the intra-Afghan dialogue between the Taliban representatives and the Afghan politicians.

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday said in a tweet that Germany hosted 2nd US-Europe Group for Afghan Peace meeting where they reviewed upcoming Oslo Forum and German-Qatari hosted intra-Afghan dialogue.

“Our focus was intra-Afghan negotiations (that lead to a political roadmap) and who can do what to make it happen as soon as possible,” Khalilzad added.

A day earlier, the U.S. envoy met with German Chancellor’s Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Hecker, German Foreign Office’s Secretary Michaelis and German Special Envoy Markus Potzel to discuss what can be done for durable peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the U.S. top general in Afghanistan said on Tuesday that It is a time to reflect on the will of the people of Afghanistan which is the reduction of violence and working for peace.

However, Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban official says that the Taliban group has not decided yet either to take part at the meeting in Germany or not.

Ambassador Khalilzad has held six round of direct talks with the Taliban negotiators in Doha, the capital of Qatar yet. The Taliban insurgent group has continues refused to sit directly with the Afghan government or agree to a ceasefire.