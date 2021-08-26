Latest News
Germany pledges additional aid for Afghan people
Germany’s Ambassador to Kabul, Potzel Markus said in a series of tweets late Wednesday that Germany has pledged to increase humanitarian aid for the Afghan people through international organizations by €100 million ($117 million).
He said: “Resumption of development cooperation will be dependent on conditions, as was the case with the Afghan government in the past.”
Markus also said he met with Taliban leader Sher Abbas Stanekzai in Doha on Wednesday and discussed “the urgent need for a functioning airport in Kabul as a prerequisite for diplomatic and NGO presence in Afghanistan.”
“Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August,” he said.
This comes after US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said on Tuesday that the Taliban agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians trying to leave the country.
Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled $169 million
Republicans in the US House Oversight Committee have called for exiled president Ashraf Ghani to face criminal charges if he indeed fled the country with duffel bags full of money.
Reports last week emerged that Ghani fled Kabul for the UAE just hours before the Taliban take over and took with him $169 million in cash.
Ghani has since issued a video statement denying these allegations.
In a letter obtained first by Fox News to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers cite reports that “Ghani in fact had so much looted money with him when he fled Afghanistan that not all of it would fit in his helicopter and that he was forced to leave money lying on the tarmac.”
Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., sent letters Tuesday to both Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for a briefing no later than August 31 on whether Ghani is in possession of US taxpayer dollars and whether the US government is seeking criminal charges against him.
“If true, this was not the dignified exit of a benevolent head of state, but that of a coward and grifter,” the lawmakers wrote to Blinken in a letter first obtained by Fox News.
“The United States must do everything in its power to seize any illicitly gained funds that were corruptly embezzled by President Ghani. If he diverted funds from their intended purposes, the U.S. should bring him to justice,” Fox News reported.
The lawmakers say corrupt foreign government officials cannot be permitted to personally enrich themselves with American money destined to safeguard the Afghan people.
“This is particularly the case where President Ghani’s reckless and cowardly actions likely contributed to the speed with which the Taliban took over the country and toppled the Afghan government,” they wrote.
Ghani meanwhile claimed last week he left with only the clothes on his back in order to prevent bloodshed.
“I was forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing,” Ghani said.
Kabul girl gets highest score in this year’s Kankor exam
The National Examination Authority (NEA) on Wednesday announced the results of Kankor, the national university entrance exam, and said the top scoring student was a girl from Kabul.
Sulgai, the daughter of Musa Khan, was the country’s top student with 352,575 points.
Hessamuddin with a score of 352,533 and Sanaullah with 350,800 points secured second and third place respectively.
According to the NEA, around 179,930 students took part in Kankor around the country this year.
This is the second consecutive year that an Afghan girl has scored top points in the Kankor exam.
Last year, Shamsia secured the top position in the Kankor.
Taliban wants good relations with all countries: Mujahid
The Taliban wants to establish good relations with all countries, said the Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference on Tuesday.
Speaking about the new government’s foreign policy, the spokesman said that the Taliban wants to establish good relations with all countries, and called on “friendly countries” to take the initiative to contact the Taliban.
Asked about the relationship with China, the spokesman said the Taliban will seek economic ties and friendly relations with China.
Taliban personnel will not enter any foreign embassy buildings and will provide security services for the embassy area, Mujahid said.
According to Reuters Mujahid stressed that no terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda, will be allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities, nor will they be allowed to use the territory to engage in activities that are harmful to neighboring countries.
As for the current situation in Panjshir where resistance fighters there are trying to fend off the Taliban, Mujahid said that the Taliban would resolve the conflict through mediation and dialogue, as the Taliban does not want to see war or violence in any of Afghanistan’s provinces, Reuters reported.
The Taliban hopes that the fighters in Panjshir will lay down their arms, saying it will consider the demands of these fighters, Mujahid added.
Mujahid didn’t give any details about who exactly will form the new government, but said the Taliban is maintaining close contact with all political factions.
Women will be allowed to continue to work in government departments after the resumption of work, according to the spokesman.
According to Mujahid, the Taliban has also been making efforts to get people’s life back to normal.
It has already appointed some acting ministers, and banks and currency exchange counters are expected to reopen on Thursday.
Concrete barricades on the streets are being removed and normal life will gradually return, said Mujahid, adding that the Taliban is addressing problems such as rumors and chaos in some parts of the capital.
Mujahid called on civil servants in the health, medical, transportation, and security sectors to return to their jobs, and promised to guarantee the safety of those who had worked as interpreters for foreign troops, urging them not to leave their country.
It was the group’s second press conference since it took control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on August 15.
