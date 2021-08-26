Germany pledges additional aid for Afghan people

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2021)

Republicans in the US House Oversight Committee have called for exiled president Ashraf Ghani to face criminal charges if he indeed fled the country with duffel bags full of money.

Reports last week emerged that Ghani fled Kabul for the UAE just hours before the Taliban take over and took with him $169 million in cash.

Ghani has since issued a video statement denying these allegations.

In a letter obtained first by Fox News to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers cite reports that “Ghani in fact had so much looted money with him when he fled Afghanistan that not all of it would fit in his helicopter and that he was forced to leave money lying on the tarmac.”

Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., sent letters Tuesday to both Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for a briefing no later than August 31 on whether Ghani is in possession of US taxpayer dollars and whether the US government is seeking criminal charges against him.

“If true, this was not the dignified exit of a benevolent head of state, but that of a coward and grifter,” the lawmakers wrote to Blinken in a letter first obtained by Fox News.

“The United States must do everything in its power to seize any illicitly gained funds that were corruptly embezzled by President Ghani. If he diverted funds from their intended purposes, the U.S. should bring him to justice,” Fox News reported.

The lawmakers say corrupt foreign government officials cannot be permitted to personally enrich themselves with American money destined to safeguard the Afghan people.

“This is particularly the case where President Ghani’s reckless and cowardly actions likely contributed to the speed with which the Taliban took over the country and toppled the Afghan government,” they wrote.

Ghani meanwhile claimed last week he left with only the clothes on his back in order to prevent bloodshed.

“I was forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing,” Ghani said.