Germany pledges 17 billion AFN during virtual meeting
The Afghan government and the Federal Republic of Germany met virtually on Tuesday to discuss development cooperation.
During the meeting, the German government pledged 182.6 million euros (about 17.4 billion Afghanis) to the Afghan government for bilateral cooperation.
Leading the Afghan delegation was Nazir Kabiri, Deputy Minister of Finance, while Claudia Warning, Director General of the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, Southeast Europe and Eastern Europe Department of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), led the German delegation, read a statement issued by German Cooperation for International Cooperation (GIZ).
The conference was held for the second time virtually due to the coronavirus.
The meeting coincided with the announcement by Germany that it had completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, the German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement: “After nearly 20 years of deployment, the last soldiers of our Bundeswehr have left Afghanistan this evening.”
“They are on the way back,” she said.
“A historic chapter comes to an end, an intensive deployment that challenged and shaped the Bundeswehr, in which the Bundeswehr proved itself in combat,” she added.
Taliban seize at least six districts in past 24 hours: Sources
Taliban have seized control of six district centers – in Takhar, Kapisa, Balkh, Samangan, Ghazni, and Kandahar provinces – in the past 24 hours, local sources told Ariana News.
According to the sources, Farkhar district in Takhar, Alasay in Kapisa, Kaldar in Balkh, Feroz Nakhchir in Samangan, Gelan in Ghazni and Khakrez in Kandahar province fell to the Taliban in this time.
Kaldar, in Balkh, fell to the Taliban last week but Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in cooperation with local uprising forces, led by the province’s former governor, Atta Mohammad Noor, regained control of the district on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, the Taliban released a video claiming the group had recaptured the district center.
Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said early Wednesday the ANDSF had pushed back the Taliban in many areas across the country.
“We have captured many areas and have launched heavy attacks on the enemy,” said Aman.
Local sources, meanwhile, told Ariana News that Taliban have also recaptured Mirzaka district in Paktia, Dawlat Abad in Faryab, Shortepa and Kaldar in Balkh, Chah Ab, and Hazar Smoch in Takhar and Tala wa Barfak in Baghlan.
“Seven out of 14 districts are under Taliban control in the province,” said Shafiqullah Ahadi, an activist in Baghlan.
Sources in Takhar, and Badakhshan provinces also said that the security situation had deteriorated in their provinces.
“Taliban have surrounded Takhar province, but operations have not started so far,” said Sayed Sayyed Salahuddin Burhani a member of Takhar provincial council.
“Taliban attempt to seize more areas,” said Ziaullhaq, an MP.
In addition, the Taliban has also reportedly seized control of Khakrez district in Kandahar province and heavy clashes are ongoing in Grishk, Garmsir, Marjah, Nad Ali, and Nawa districts of Hemand province, as well as in the provincial capital Lashkhargah.
“Taliban want to capture districts, and Lashkargah city will also fall if government does not help,” said Attaullah Haq Bayan, head of Helmand provincial council.
Afghan Commandos meanwhile have retaken control of the Imam Sahib Port in Kunduz after the Taliban seized the port last week.
Abdul Hadi Nazari, spokesman for the 217th Pamir Military Corps, said at least 13 Taliban had been killed in the operation.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Pentagon says US, Turkey working out details of Kabul airport mission
Some American troops will stay on in Afghanistan to protect the U.S. diplomatic presence after the troop withdrawal process ends, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Tuesday.
Addressing a press briefing, Kirby also said that the US is still working on details of how to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul once troops have left the country.
Turkey has however indicated that it will help run and secure the airport but has attached conditions to this.
Asked about whether reports were true that 650 American troops would stay behind to protect the embassy and hundreds more to protect the airport, Kirby said he was not able to confirm specific numbers but that “it’s important to keep in mind that some U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan. We have to do this to protect our diplomatic presence.”
He also stated: “So there will be some number of — of U.S. troops there, and as we’ve said before, security at the airport is critical to being able to protect and have a diplomatic presence on the ground.
“We are still working out some of the details of what the security situation is going to look like at the airport and how that’s going to be facilitated.”
AP meanwhile reported that last week, a U.S. delegation visited Turkey to discuss the details of the airport mission following the NATO troops’ withdrawal.
On the sharp increase in violence in the country, Kirby was asked whether the Biden administration was “OK with the Taliban” having made such gains across territory in Afghanistan in the past two months.
In turn, Kirby stated that the U.S. continues to say the violence remains too high. “And we’re all aware of — of the security situation in Afghanistan. I think you saw General [Scott] Miller speak to that earlier today, concerns over the — the security situation there.”
He went on to state that the U.S.government would like to see the Taliban return to the peace process in “a credible way”.
“And as we see events on the ground unfold, it certainly calls into question the sincerity of their efforts to be a legitimate, credible participant in the peace process.
“That’s really the right future for Afghanistan is a political process that leads to a negotiated settlement and a peaceful end to the fighting in Afghanistan,” he said adding that that’s what the U.S. administration’s policy continues to try to pursue.
