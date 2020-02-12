Germany, Norway offered to facilitate intra-Afghan talks: NATO

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2020)

The NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the Norway and Germany have offered to facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue.

Speaking to the reporters in Brussels NATO chief said that they welcome any step that can lead to a reduction of violence in the war-weary country.

“We strongly believe that the best way NATO can support the peace process is to stay committed to our train, assist and advice mission in Afghanistan,” said Stoltenberg. “Because when we train and support the Afghan forces with training but also with funding, we are helping the Afghans to send a very clear message to the Taliban that they will never win on the battlefield.”

He stressed that the Taliban have to sit down at the negotiating table and engage in real compromises, in real negotiations for peace.

“The Taliban has to demonstrate a real will and ability to deliver a reduction in violence to see any progress or to make it possible to have any progress towards a lasting and sustainable peace solution in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg added.

This comes as the US president Donald Trump has conditionally approved a peace deal with the Taliban, CNN reported, citing US officials.

According to the report, the agreement will go ahead only if the Taliban abide by a pledge to “reduce violence” over a seven-day test period later this month.