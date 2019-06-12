Germany Mediates for Ending Afghan War: MoFA

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2019)

Germany is trying to help the Afghan peace process by providing the ground for the launch of an intra-Afghan dialogue, said Idrees Zaman the Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs on Wednesday.

According to the Afghan official, Germany has taken the initiative upon the request of the Afghan government and will play a major role in the peace process of Afghanistan.

“After the seventh round of [US-Taliban talks], the friendly countries will play their role for the launch of an intra-Afghan dialogue,” Mr. Zaman said.

At the same time, Markus Potzel Germany’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan emphasized that a good opportunity has been created for peace in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Potzel said the European Union is committed to helping end the war in Afghanistan.

“Our focus centers for an intra-Afghan dialogue and I want to help the U.S. peace efforts,” he said.

This comes as the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will hold the seventh round of direct talks with the Taliban negotiators in Qatar in the near future.