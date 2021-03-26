Latest News
Germany extends military mission in Afghanistan
Germany paved the way for its troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond an April 30 deadline that the United States last year agreed with the Taliban for the withdrawal of U.S. forces after nearly two decades of war, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters lawmakers approved late on Thursday a new mandate which allows the German military to keep up to 1,300 troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission until Jan 31, 2022.
The current parliamentary mandate for the German operation expires at the end of March. The new U.S. government is still reviewing the 2020 agreement with the Taliban so it is not yet clear whether or for how long NATO troops will stay.
At the same time, Washington is pressing for a peace deal to end fighting between the government in Kabul and the Taliban. Talks between the Afghan sides in Qatar have stalled.
The German government has warned that a premature withdrawal of NATO troops could jeopardize those peace talks, adding that NATO troops would need to prepare for Taliban violence if they stay beyond the end of April.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters another report U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday at the first formal White House news conference of his presidency said that it would be “hard” to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan by a May 1 deadline, but he added that he did not think they still would be there next year.
During the news conference Biden said it would be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw the last 3,500 U.S. troops “just in terms of tactical reasons.”
He apparently was referring to the enormous logistical challenges of pulling out the roughly 10,000 American and foreign troops and their equipment within the next six weeks.
Biden was asked if it was possible that there still would be U.S troops in Afghanistan next year. “I can’t picture that being the case,” he responded.
The Taliban have indicated they could resume attacks on foreign troops if Biden does not meet the May 1 deadline.
Biden says ‘May 1 deadline’ is hard in terms of tactical reasons
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday at the first formal White House news conference of his presidency said that it would be “hard” to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan by a May 1 deadline, but he added that he did not think they still would be there next year, Reuters reported.
Biden comments come as his administration strives to build international pressure on the Taliban and U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.
According to Reuters report peace talks, however, are stalled and by suggesting U.S. troops would be gone next year, Biden risked weakening Ghani’s bargaining hand and encouraging the Taliban, who U.S. officials say have stepped up violence in their quest to oust him, to play for time, some analysts said.
During the news conference Biden said it would be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw the last 3,500 U.S. troops “just in terms of tactical reasons.”
“It’s gone be hard to meet May 1 deadline in terms of tactical reasons hard to get those troops out,” Biden told reporters.
He apparently was referring to the enormous logistical challenges of pulling out the roughly 10,000 American and foreign troops and their equipment within the next six weeks.
Biden was asked if it was possible that there still would be U.S troops in Afghanistan next year. “I can’t picture that being the case,” he responded.
The Taliban have indicated they could resume attacks on foreign troops if Biden does not meet the May 1 deadline.
The deadline was set in a February 2020 deal struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump.
It called for a phased conditions-based drawdown of U.S. troops from America’s longest war. The Taliban were required to prevent Islamist militant groups such as al Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a base from which to attack U.S. and allied targets.
Trump, however, ordered the drawdown to proceed even though violence escalated, U.S. officials said the Taliban had failed to cut ties with al Qaeda and disputes delayed the start of the intra-Afghan talks on a ceasefire and a settlement to decades of strife.
Washington, meanwhile, has yet to act on its commitment to have U.N. and U.S. sanctions on senior Taliban leaders lifted.
The Taliban deny they are responsible for the surge in bloodletting or that there are al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan.
Biden noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in Europe meeting with U.S. allies that have troops in Afghanistan and “if we leave, we are going to do so in a safe and orderly way.”
“The question is how and in what circumstances do we meet that agreement that was made by President Trump to leave under a deal that looks like it’s not being able to be worked out to begin with,” Biden said.
“We will leave. The question is when we leave,” he added.
U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the withdrawal deal for Trump and was kept on by Biden, has circulated a U.S.-drafted peace proposal that would replace Ghani’s government with an interim power-sharing administration.
Ghani repeatedly has rejected stepping aside, saying any transfer of power would have to take place through elections as required by the constitution. Taliban officials have said they would not participate in an interim government, but would recommend members.
Biden comments comes after former US National Security Advisor HR McMaster said on Wednesday night he is very concerned about the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and felt it could result in a “catastrophe” for the Afghan people and for the region.
Speaking at a Hoover Institute debate, McMaster said this “so-called responsible end of the war in Afghanistan, which I think could be catastrophic not only for the Afghan people but for the people of the region, for Europe; and also result in increased risk from Jihadist terrorist organizations”.
McMaster said he would like to ask President Joe Biden about the “resurrection of the language of responsible end of the war”. He said this term was last used in 2011 regarding the Iraq withdrawal.
“Of course we know what happened a couple of years later with the rise of ISIS there,” he said adding whether Biden was, as such, concerned “about replicating that experience in Afghanistan in a way that creates a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Afghan govt prepares peace road map for Turkey summit: Ghani adviser
Waheed Omar, senior presidential advisor, on Thursday dispelled rumors that President Ashraf Ghani will present only an early election plan at the scheduled Istanbul Summit, and said he will however put forward a proposed roadmap to peace.
According to Omar the transfer of power via elections was just one part of the plan.
“The president has prepared a roadmap for peace. This road map is not in response to reject or accept the plans of others, but it’s the government’s roadmap for peace,” stated Omar.
This comes as reports indicated earlier this week that Ghani prepared a new plan for early elections in the country, which will be presented at the upcoming Turkey Summit.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, former Mujahideen leader, said that Ghani is not a good leader and should step down.
“If peace talks are not concluded, people will take up arms against Taliban, Afghan people have the right to defend themselves,” said Massoud.
According to Massoud, Afghanistan should have a decentralized political system.
“A Swiss governance model, a decentralized system, which was one of the hopes of Ahmad Shah Massoud. It is the only way to resolve the situation. Most Afghans seek a decentralized system, “stated Massoud.
Taliban’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, meanwhile, rejected an early election plan, and said the group would not participate in such elections.
“Taliban can’t participate in elections that people do not participate in. Not only Taliban but all Afghans will not participate in a hasty election,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.
This comes after Ghani on Wednesday once again stated he was opposed to the establishment of an interim government and emphasized that Afghanistan will remain independent.
Addressing guests at an event to mark the inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam, Ghani said that “papers, plans and rumors are coming,” but Afghanistan will remain “independent.”
Abdullah calls for dialogue and decisions, not speeches, at Istanbul summit
Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), said this week he hopes “tangible progress” will be made towards a peace settlement at the Istanbul meeting scheduled for April.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview, Abdullah said the presence of decision-makers expected to attend the meeting needs to be utilized to push accelerate the settlement of issues in Afghanistan.
“There have been a lot of discussions between both sides in the past few months in Doha. The Doha process will continue and then we have the Istanbul meeting. The Istanbul meeting will be held at a high level.
“There will be top leaders of Afghanistan and Taliban — that’s how it is anticipated,” Abdullah said.
He also urged that the Istanbul opportunity should not be used to give speeches; instead, it should focus on working for “tangible progress.”
“The final, final, final agreement, of course, it takes time, but we should at least agree on few principles. And an agreement on a cease-fire will be very, very important,” Abdullah added.
Anadolu reported that Abdullah emphasized that it was time to go beyond the US – Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February last year that stipulates the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan by May 1. He sought to cut a deal directly between the Afghan government and the Taliban, reported Anadolu.
He said the Taliban’s readiness to move ahead would be tested in the coming days, underlining that Afghan government is ready to have direct agreements.
“Eventually, it has to be a comprehensive agreement between us, there is something between the US and the Taliban, but eventually, we need to agree. The readiness of the Taliban remains to be seen. It will be tested before the meeting in Turkey,” said Abdullah.
Asked about a possible offensive the Taliban might launch if the US fails to fulfill its obligations, Abdullah said the Afghan sides should not be dependent on the US and should work together to end the presence of foreign troops in the country.
“That [Taliban’s threat to resume hostilities] is unfortunate because eventually, we should sort out this among ourselves. We should find a solution, which will work for both sides. And if there is peace, then there is no need for the presence of the international troops,” he told Andadolu.
“In a peaceful Afghanistan, why do we need international troops? If this is the aim of the Taliban, that there shouldn’t be foreign troops in Afghanistan, the way to achieve it is to work together as Afghans and prepare the ground for that. That is my message,” Abdullah said.
He said that the US would maintain its course regarding Afghanistan’s peace process under the new Biden administration.
“On the support of the peace process, the US policy is the same. They support the peace process. And also, they want to see military arrangements, if not tomorrow, then someday in the near future. They also need to respond to the urgency of the need for peace. It’s more urgent for the people of Afghanistan to achieve peace because of the suffering of the people. Should this be the case, they will continue their efforts, enhance their activities with the countries in the region. They want the UN to be involved in it, and we will continue to work together with them,” said Abdullah.
He admitted that the Afghan government has a different view on some points, including the idea of an interim government, which has been made clear to Washington.
He told Andadolu that the Afghan government favors the signing of an agreement with the Taliban ahead of conducting elections. He described this as a “principled position.”
“It is very premature to talk about it [interim government]. These issues have been raised and are also part of that paper that was shared with us by the Americans. We responded to that,” he said.
Abdullah said the Taliban has not yet responded to the US State Department’s letter on the issue of an interim government but said Afghanistan had pointed out weaknesses and raised concerns about various aspects of the letter.
“We said it helps if we could agree on some arrangements before going to the election with the Taliban. If the Taliban wants to go directly to election, get to an agreement and then have elections, that is also not impossible. As long as we can get an agreement,” he said.
About the meeting conducted in Moscow on March 18 and 19, Abdullah said the parties used the opportunity to exchange views on different points informally to better understand each other’s positions and concerns, Anadolu reported.
He stated the Taliban entered Russia using the Afghan passports issued by the Afghan embassy in Qatar for the members of the negotiating team.
“The Taliban talked about their own views, and we talked about ours. And we had an opportunity to get together. It was not a negotiation but, in a sense, that both sides are at the same place, so why not get together, to express a few things in the sort of informal way,” he said.
Abdullah said the statement adopted at the end of the meeting could be assessed as “good”, saying it meets the Afghan people’s expectations.
“The parties should have used the opportunity, which was there. Especially when the whole world, the people of Afghanistan are demanding us to get to a cease-fire and a comprehensive peace settlement,” he told Anadolu.
He noted that the countries that participated in the extended “Troika” comprising Russia, China, the US, and Pakistan asked what the people of Afghanistan are demanding.
“The message for both sides was very clear. I think it will help. But that depends again on both sides,” Abdullah said.
Turkey Summit
In a separate report by Anadolu, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said this week that the Istabul summit next month is not meant to replace the Doha talks..
This comes after he met with Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting this week.
Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he and his US counterpart will discuss the date for the summit with all parties concerned.
Earlier this week, President Ashraf Ghani said he would attend the summit if the Taliban’s leader Hibatullah Akhundzada also attends the event.
