Germany concerned about safety of its troops post US withdrawal
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has raised concerns about the security of German soldiers once the US withdraws from Afghanistan.
Speaking ahead of the start of the two-day NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting on Tuesday, Maas said the security of German soldiers cannot be guaranteed without American backing.
Maas said he hoped for the continued presence of US troops in Afghanistan – despite outgoing US President Donal Trump’s decision to accelerate the withdrawal of American soldiers from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.
Meanwhile, most of the 11,000 NATO personnel currently in Afghanistan are from Europe and other member countries, but the alliance relies heavily on the US armed forces for air support and logistics.
Speaking in a televised interview with Germany’s public broadcaster ZDF, Maas said it is important “that the portion of American troops that are necessary for the security of German soldiers remain in Afghanistan.”
This was particularly in reference to the evacuation helicopters as an example. “Otherwise we can no longer guarantee the security of German soldiers.”
UK set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from next week
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use, the BBC reported.
British pharmaceutical regulator, the MHRA, told the BBC the vaccine offers up to 95 percent protection against COVID-19 illness and is safe for roll out next week.
However, the report stated immunisations could start within days for people in high priority groups.
The UK has already ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.
BBC reported that around 10 million doses should be available soon, with the first doses arriving in the UK over the next few days.
It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted saying: ”The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.”
Russia demands probe into IED explosion that injured embassy workers
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has demanded a full inquiry into an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday that resulted in four of their embassy workers sustaining slight injuries.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Russia demands that Afghanistan “hold a thorough investigation of the incident and take comprehensive measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic mission workers in Afghanistan”
An unknown number of Russian embassy workers were slightly injured in an IED explosion in Kabul on Tuesday.
“On December 1, a makeshift bomb exploded near the Russian embassy complex in Kabul along the route of the vehicle belonging to the Russian diplomatic mission. Embassy workers in the car received a slight concussion,” Zakharova said.
She said the vehicle did not take a direct hit and embassy staff said preliminary investigations point towards the target having been an Afghan security forces vehicle.
“However, it can’t be ruled out that the terrorist attack was aimed against Russian citizens.”
“The Russian Embassy in Kabul is taking additional measures aimed to increase security of the embassy personnel and facilities,” she said.
World Bank suspends $200 million in funding to Afghanistan
The World Bank has suspended the payment of about $200 million in funding to Afghanistan as the country’s Central Bank has failed to provide the World Bank with necessary information.
The head of the World Bank in Afghanistan, Henry Crowley, reportedly stated in a note to President Ashraf Ghani, that the reason for holding back the money was because the Central Bank had not provided them with necessary data and information as requested.
In the letter, Crowley said written requests by the WB to the Central Bank had gone unanswered and in turn he called on Ghani to intervene.
According to the World Bank, it has pledged a total of $600 million to Afghanistan for this year. Of this, $400 million has been paid over to the Afghan government bu the remaining $200 million is being withheld.
