Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Germany apologized on Friday for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama tribespeople in Namibia more than a century ago and officially described the massacre as genocide for the first time, as it agreed to fund projects worth over a billion euros.
Namibia’s President Hage Geingob welcomed the “historic” move, but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro dismissed a deal agreed by the two governments as “an insult” because it did not include payment of reparations.
Instead, Germany will fund 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of reconstruction and development projects in Namibia, which German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said would directly benefit the genocide-affected communities.
“That’s a black cat in the bag instead of reparations for a crime against humanity,” Rukoro told Reuters.
“No self-respecting African will accept such an insult in this day and age from a so-called civilized European nation.”
German soldiers killed some 65,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama people in a 1904-1908 campaign after a revolt against land seizures by colonists in what historians and the United Nations have long called the first genocide of the 20th century.
While Germany has previously acknowledged “moral responsibility” for the killings, it had avoided making an official apology for the massacres to avoid compensation claims.
In a statement announcing an agreement with Namibia following more than five years of negotiations, Maas said the events of the colonial period should be named “without sparing or glossing over them”.
“We will now also officially call these events what they were from today’s perspective: a genocide,” he added.
“In light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness.”
Namibian media reported on Thursday that the funds promised by Germany would support infrastructure, healthcare, and training programs over 30 years.
Namibia’s president Geingob welcomed the move as a “step in the right direction”, his spokesman told Reuters.
“The apology on the part of Germany and acceptance there was a genocide is in itself historic and speaks to the moral responsibility Germany has towards Namibia and the communities affected by the first genocide of the 20th century,” Alfredo Hengari told Reuters.
Germany, which lost all its colonial territories after World War One, was the third biggest colonial power after Britain and France. However, its colonial past was ignored for decades while historians and politicians focused more on the legacy of Nazi crimes, including the Holocaust.
Sima Luipert, 52, who identified herself as of Namibia’s Nama people, said Germany should not have directed its apology to the Namibian state, which did not exist at the time of the genocide and was given no mandate to speak to Germany on behalf of traditional authorities.
“Germany must come to the Nama people, and to the Herero people, and to ask for forgiveness,” she said. “It is up to us to decide if that apology is genuine or not.
“This is not about money, it is about the restoration of human dignity.”
Dozens of ANSDF members and civilians killed in last 10 days: report
At least 64 members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) members and 120 civilians have been killed in the clashes in the last ten days across the country, sources said.
According to the sources, at least 27 members of security forces and 114 civilians were also wounded in the clashes during the same period.
Reports indicate that clashes between security forces and the Taliban militants are underway in more than 20 provinces.
In a recent incident, the insurgents attack a military base in eastern Logar province on Friday.
Footage shared on social media shows that several mortars fired by the Taliban hit a base located between the Dawlat Shah and Alishing district of the province.
Sources, however, told Ariana News that the Afghan forces have launched a clearance operation in the Alishing district of Logar.
Meanwhile, the New York Times (NYT) reported that at least four districts and dozens of military outposts and bases have been fallen to the Taliban since the beginning of foreign troopsک withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.
According to the report, at least 26 outposts and bases in just 4 provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak, and Ghazni provinces – have surrendered to the Taliban, through “negotiated surrenders tactic”, according to village elders and government officials.
The report indicates that negotiated Afghan troop surrenders tactic has removed hundreds of government forces from the battlefield, secured strategic territory, and reaped weapons, ammunition, and vehicles for the Taliban — often without firing a shot.
Morning News Show: Afghanistan's peace process discussed
BLA’s top commander killed in Afghanistan: reports
Mir Abdul Nabi Bangulzai one of the top commanders of the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) was killed Thursday morning in an armed attack in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Pakistani media outlets reported.
According to reports, Bangulzai,57, was killed in PD3 of Kandahar city.
Pakistan’s defense and military forums have also confirmed the report.
Bangulzai who belonged to the Baduzai Bangulzai tribe of Baloch was affiliated with the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army since 2002 and was one of the top commanders of the group.
The BLA has yet to confirm the incident.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
The Afghan Ministry of Interior has not commented in this regard.
This comes after at least six civilians were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a civilian vehicle in Aino Mina Township in Kandahar city on Monday this week.
Sources meanwhile said that Aslam Baloch, the leader of the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) was among those killed in the attack.
While the Pakistani media reported that Asalam Baloch was the mastermind of the suicide attack on the Chinese embassy in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, a number of political experts described Baloch as a migrant in Afghanistan.
The Baloch separatist Aslam Baloch was living in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province since 2005.
Aslam Baloch has been one of the mainstream critics of the Pakistani government. He had sustained wounds in the past after a clash with Pakistani security forces.
