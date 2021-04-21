Latest News
German troops could leave Afghanistan as early as July 4
The German military plans to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by as early as July 4, dpa news agency reported.
This is earlier than previously planned, the Defence Ministry informed Germany’s parliament on Wednesday.
According to dpa, the German military is currently holding talks with partners in NATO that could see Germany’s 1,100 troops leave by July 4.
The United States and NATO have set their final withdrawal date as September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
A Defence Ministry spokesman told dpa that the countries involved were currently examining the challenges and consequences of withdrawing troops and that July 4 was being considered as the final pull-out date. The final decision lay with NATO, he added.
Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer previously set mid-August as the deadline.
The Defence Ministry spokesman highlighted the logistical challenges, with most of the equipment being returned to Germany by air.
Earlier plans suggested that some equipment could be abandoned in the country, with equipment seen as a security risk destroyed.
MP tells parliament security forces ambushed him
MP Mahdi Rasikh claimed Wednesday that he survived an attack by the Afghan security forces in the Bihsud district of Maidan Wardak province.
Addressing the Wolesi Jirga, Rasikh stated that security forces attacked his vehicles while he was returning to Kabul.
He said one of his bodyguards was wounded in the attack.
Rasikh claimed that the Chief of Army Staff General Yasin Zia had reportedly given orders to assassinate him.
“Yesterday, while we entered a valley on our way, the security forces began shooting at us. They shut down our mobile antenna using jammers. They shot and wounded my bodyguard and tried to kill me as well,” Rasikh told the MPs.
He added that the security forces wanted him to get out of his armored vehicle but “I refused to get out of my car and then they opened fired on the vehicle and punctured the tires.”
“I asked the security forces why they are shooting us, they told me they got orders from Chief of Army Staff,” Rasikh said.
A number of MPs condemned the shooting and said the actions had been illegal.
“We are the true defenders of the Republic, not the four-member Republic of Arg, they want to silence the voice of the representatives, and that is why they targeted Mahdi Rasikh,” MP Nilofar Ibrahimi said.
Mir Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament called on the Afghan forces to be committed to their duties.
“The security forces are obliged to ensure the security of the people. But some people are intolerable (security forces) and should not treat MPs this way,” Rahmani said.
“The security forces’ treatment of Mahdi Rasikh is disturbing and the Immunity Commission shall investigate this issue,” he added.
The Ministry of Defense, however, stated that Rasikh was transporting illegal weapons and that the security forces seized 10 weapons belonging to him.
“MP Mahdi Rasikh is a close figure to Commander Alipour. He was also involved in addressing recent dispute in Bisud district,” Rosullah Ahmadzia, a spokesman for the MoD told Ariana News.
US State Dept reiterates Istanbul was not meant to replace Doha talks
The US State Department’s spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday night that the Istanbul Conference was never meant to replace the Doha talks but rather it was part of a broader diplomatic effort to secure a political settlement.
Addressing a press conference, Price said the Doha talks “is an effort that continues to be ongoing and it’s an effort where we will continue to invest our resources, our political heft, knowing again that only through diplomacy, only through a political settlement, an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process, will we be able to help support bringing peace, stability, and security to the people of Afghanistan.”
Soon after Price’s press conference, word spread that the Istanbul Conference had been postponed.This was confirmed on Wednesday morning by the three co-hosts, United Nations, Turkey and Qatar, in a statement.
“In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favorable,” the statement read.
Price meanwhile again pointed out that the Biden administration is in no doubt that there is no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan.
He said: “The conference in Istanbul is part of that broader effort, that broader diplomatic engagement. We are grateful to the hosts – Turkey, Qatar, and the UN – for convening it. I would need to refer to them when it comes to the current status of that timing of it or timing of it going forward.”
The postponement comes after the Taliban’s announcement last week that they would not attend any peace conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn from the country.
Their announcement followed closely on the heels of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement that all foreign troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11.
The Taliban said however this was in contravention of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year which stipulated foreign troops need to leave by May 1.
Istanbul Conference postponed until ‘meaningful progress can be made’
Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations officially announced the postponement of the planned Istanbul Conference scheduled from april 24 to May 4.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the three co-hosts said: “In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favorable.
“Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations will resolutely continue their earnest efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The co-hosts had planned the conference with the participation of the representatives of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban to add momentum to the negotiations that started in Doha last September to achieve a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan, read the statement.
Last week however, the Taliban issued a short statement saying they would not attend any peace conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn from the country.
Their announcement followed closely on the heels of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement that all foreign troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11.
The Taliban said however this was in contravention of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year which stipulated foreign troops need to leave by May 1.
