German troops could leave Afghanistan as early as July 4

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)

MP Mahdi Rasikh claimed Wednesday that he survived an attack by the Afghan security forces in the Bihsud district of Maidan Wardak province.

Addressing the Wolesi Jirga, Rasikh stated that security forces attacked his vehicles while he was returning to Kabul.

He said one of his bodyguards was wounded in the attack.

Rasikh claimed that the Chief of Army Staff General Yasin Zia had reportedly given orders to assassinate him.

“Yesterday, while we entered a valley on our way, the security forces began shooting at us. They shut down our mobile antenna using jammers. They shot and wounded my bodyguard and tried to kill me as well,” Rasikh told the MPs.

He added that the security forces wanted him to get out of his armored vehicle but “I refused to get out of my car and then they opened fired on the vehicle and punctured the tires.”

“I asked the security forces why they are shooting us, they told me they got orders from Chief of Army Staff,” Rasikh said.

A number of MPs condemned the shooting and said the actions had been illegal.

“We are the true defenders of the Republic, not the four-member Republic of Arg, they want to silence the voice of the representatives, and that is why they targeted Mahdi Rasikh,” MP Nilofar Ibrahimi said.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament called on the Afghan forces to be committed to their duties.

“The security forces are obliged to ensure the security of the people. But some people are intolerable (security forces) and should not treat MPs this way,” Rahmani said.

“The security forces’ treatment of Mahdi Rasikh is disturbing and the Immunity Commission shall investigate this issue,” he added.

The Ministry of Defense, however, stated that Rasikh was transporting illegal weapons and that the security forces seized 10 weapons belonging to him.

“MP Mahdi Rasikh is a close figure to Commander Alipour. He was also involved in addressing recent dispute in Bisud district,” Rosullah Ahmadzia, a spokesman for the MoD told Ariana News.