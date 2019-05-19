German Special Envoy Met Mullah Baradar in Qatar

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2019)

Germany’s special envoy for Afghanistan Markus Potzel has met Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Qatar.

In a statement on Sunday, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban’s Qatar office confirmed the meeting.

He said Potzel and Baradar discussed various aspects of a possible peace deal and efforts of Germany in this regard.

Potzel met Baradar on May 1. Then he met with Afghan leaders in Kabul where he said Germany is ready to cooperate in initiating intra-Afghan dialogue.