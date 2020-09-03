Connect with us

German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission

Ariana News

1 min ago

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed reports that Turkey refused to allow a German military aircraft to fly over its airspace to pick up Armenian soldiers due for deployment to Afghanistan. 

Armenia said 120 soldiers were to be picked up and transported to Germany for further training before being deployed to Afghanistan as part of a NATO agreement. 

Germany’s Der Spiegel reported that the German Air Force aircraft was on its way to Yerevan in late July when Turkish air traffic controllers unexpectedly refused to give it overflight permission. 

As a result, the plane returned to Germany. In mid-August, the soldiers were flown to Germany over Russian airspace.

Anna Naghdalian, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told reporters: “It is condemnable that Turkey now also obstructs NATO-led and UN-led peacekeeping operations based on its anti-Armenian positions.” 

The German plane was reportedly not allowed to fly over Turkish territory just days after the outbreak of heavy fighting on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, Turkey’s closest regional ally. 

Ankara blamed Yerevan for the weeklong hostilities, which left 17 soldiers dead.

Armenia is an active contributor to NATO-led operations in Afghanistan and has had soldiers in the country since 2009 – initially supporting the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and, following the completion of ISAF’s mission, is now supporting the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

Four civilians wounded in Helmand motorcycle bomb blast

Ariana News

12 hours ago

September 2, 2020

By

Reuters
A motorcycle bomb exploded Wednesday night in Helmand’s Garmsir district injuring four civilians, officials confirmed. 

Governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak said the explosive-laden motorcycle was detonated at about 7.30pm. 

He said the explosion took place in front of a shop and all victims are civilians. 

Zwak also stated that there were no military installations or checkpoints near the blast site. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. 

Another tragedy meanwhile unfolded in the same province earlier in the day when eight people drowned in the Helmand River after their boat capsized. 

According to Zwak, the incident happened on the river in the Kajaki district. 

He said there had been three men, three women and two children on the boat at the time of the incident. 

Kajaki Dam gates were closed during the day as people searched for the bodies.

US blacklists ICC prosecutor over probe into Afghanistan war crimes

Ariana News

13 hours ago

September 2, 2020

By

The United States has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, over her continued investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, had also been blacklisted under sanctions authorized by President Donald Trump in June that allow for asset freezes and travel bans.

“Today we take the next step because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly,” Pompeo told reporters.

Reuters reported that Pompeo also said that individuals and entities that continue to materially support Bensouda and Mochochoko would risk exposure to sanctions as well.

The State Department also restricted the issuance of visas for individuals Pompeo said were involved in the court’s efforts to investigate US personnel, though he did not name those affected.

Reuters reported that Bensouda was given the go-ahead by the court in March to investigate whether war crimes were committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and US forces.

 

Afghan company unveils new range of vehicles

Ariana News

15 hours ago

September 2, 2020

By

Reuters
An Afghan company officially launched its range of vehicles this week, which it hopes will appeal to the local market and replace sales of imported models. 

The Afghan market is dominated by used vehicles – mostly Toyota – from Dubai. 

However, the Balkh-based company, Amin Noor, said their range of small trucks and passenger vans were far more affordable than imported vehicles and ranged between $1,200 and $2,500.

Some models are powered by rechargeable batteries while others run on diesel. 

In addition to having designed and built the vehicles, the company has been able to manufacture 80 percent of the parts. 

Ahmad Zia Ahmadyar, the company’s manager said the next phase for Amin Noor was to reduce the number of parts that needed importing.

“Our goal is to produce the parts of these vehicles that we still import from abroad, such as the engine, tires, and window glass … in the next five or 10 years.”

