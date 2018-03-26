German Defense Minister Meets Afghan Security Officials in Balkh

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2018 9:15 am)

Ursula Von Der Leyen, the defense minister of Germany and a number of the country’s Members of Federal Parliament visited Mazar-e-Sharif, capital city of Balkh province, yesterday and met with security officials of Northern Afghanistan.

How to support Afghan security forces generally across the country and particularly in the north was discussed during the meeting with German delegation, said Officials of Afghan 209 Military Corps which is responsible for security in Northern Afghanistan.

Mrs Ursula Von Der Leyen also declared a serious and firm support for training; advice and support programs to be provided for Afghan forces during 1397 solar year.

She also assured that German forces will continue to support Afghan people within the NATO mission until the fulfillment of a lasting and sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

As other NATO member states, the German defense minister has also reiterated that NATO members will not leave Afghanistan to be again a safe haven for Taliban, ISIS, Al-Qaeda and other regional terror groups.