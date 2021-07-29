German cycling coach removed from Olympics after yelling racist comments

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2021)

A German cycling coach is being sent home from the Tokyo Olympics a day after he was caught on camera making racist comments during the men’s time trial, the German Olympic Sports Confederation announced Thursday.

Patrick Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation, was urging on German rider Nikias Arndt during the race as Arndt rode behind Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of the North African country of Eritrea and Azzedine Lagab of Algeria, USA Today reported.

Moster used a racial slur that was heard on the TV broadcast. “If I’ve really understood what he was shouting, that was totally wrong,” said TV commentator Florian Nass. “Something like that has no place in sport.”

Arndt expressed dismay at Moster’s comments.

“I am appalled by what happened in today’s Olympic road time trial,” Arndt said on Twitter. “I would like hereby to clearly distance myself from the comments of the sports director. Such words are not acceptable.

“The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness.”

Moster, 54, apologized after the race, saying, “In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was wrong,” he told the German press agency SID.

However, it was not enough to keep Moster from being disciplined.

“We remain convinced that his public apology for the racist remarks he made yesterday is sincere. With this derailment, however, Mr. Moster violated the Olympic values. Fair play, respect and tolerance are non-negotiable for Team D,” Tokyo delegation leader Alfons Hörmann said in a statement.