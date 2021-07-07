German consulate in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif has closed, diplomat says

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

Germany has closed its consulate general in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan in the course of the international military withdrawal, a diplomat said on Tuesday.

The last German troops, who had been based in a sprawling military camp on the fringes of Mazar-i-Sharif, left the country last week.

The consulate general was also situated on the base since a 2016 suicide attack severely damaged the building in Mazar-i-Sharif that originally housed the representation.

This comes after Russia’s Consulate in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif has also temporarily closed due to security concerns in Balkh province, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

Speaking to Russia’s TASS news agency, Kabulov said: “The situation is unstable, the Afghan troops have surrendered too many districts. Naturally, that triggers anxiety. So, many consulates [of other countries in Mazar-e-Sharif] have temporarily suspended their work pending clarification of the situation.”