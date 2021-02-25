Latest News
German cabinet agrees to extend Afghanistan mission by 10 months
The German government on Wednesday agreed to extend its military mandate in Afghanistan by at least another 10 months.
Germany’s Deutsche Welle reported Thursday that the new draft mandate still needs the approval of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.
The current mandate is set to expire at the end of March.
Under the draft agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet, German troops would be able to stay in the country until January 31, 2022, Deutsche Welle reported. .
Government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the new date “takes account appropriately of the complex situation in Afghanistan and also makes possible the flexibility necessary to be able to react if the volatile security and threat situation there changes.”
With over 1,100 troops, Germany has the second-largest contingent after the United States in the NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.
Seibert said that the maximum limit of 1,300 German troops will remain unchanged in the new mandate.
This comes after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that no final decision had been made on the future of foreign troops in Afghanistan – despite the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
Stoltenberg acknowledged that the military alliance is facing “many dilemmas” over its continued engagement in the country.
US President Joe Biden is reviewing Donald Trump’s 2020 deal with the Taliban, which sets May 1 as the deadline for a total US troop withdrawal.
Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the decision to withdraw troops should not be rushed, rather than being “slavishly” bound to the May deadline. Instead, the drawback of troops should be linked to slow-paced peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, he has said.
Latest News
Pakistan won’t support any attempt by Taliban to recapture power: ISPR general
Pakistan’s Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Wednesday that Pakistan has done what it can to promote peace efforts in Afghanistan and that Islamabad will not support the Taliban in any attempt to “recapture Kabul”.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Iftikhar said: “Even Afghan leaders are admitting that Pakistan has done utmost for peace in Afghanistan.”
Pakistan’s The News International quoted him as saying that it is for the citizens and the government of Afghanistan to determine the future of their country, and how the negotiating process would progress.
“We only aim for a long-lasting peace in Afghanistan,” he said.
On a question on NATO forces’ likely drawdown and a possible return of the Taliban, he said: “Afghanistan now is not what it was in ’90s and the state infrastructure cannot be trounced easily, and Pakistan also has changed.
“It’s impossible for the Taliban to recapture Kabul and that Pakistan would support them. It isn’t going to happen,” he said.
The News reported that he maintained the policy of the Pakistan government to extend a hand of peace to the neighbours was very clear.
This comes just days after Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov visited Islamabad to encourage Pakistan’s support for a meeting in Moscow to help facilitate the stalled Afghan peace process.
Kabulov told Russian news agency Sputnik that his “leadership has set the task of finding ways that will facilitate the start of inter-Afghan negotiations through consultations within the framework of the enlarged troika. We agreed on such a meeting with the American special envoy [Zalmay] Khalilzad. It can happen in Moscow.”
The “enlarged troika” was in reference to what Kabulov said was a group that evolved over the last two years, including countries with the most influence on the Afghan peace processes – the United States, China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia.
VOA reported that the Moscow format was a Russian initiative to organize regional stakeholders involved in the Afghan peace process. Its second meeting in 2018 brought the Taliban to an international forum for the first time. The U.S. sent representatives to observe.
Latest News
EU-Afghan working group tackles human rights issues
The third meeting of the EU-Afghanistan Special Working Group on Human Rights, Good Governance and Migration was held on Wednesday virtually in which parties involved expressed grave concern about the continuing high level of violence, and condemned the increasing number of targeted killings of media workers, civil society activists and law enforcement officials.
In a statement issued late Wednesday night, the European Union stated the parties discussed human rights and fundamental freedoms in the context of the ongoing Afghan peace process.
The parties “expressed grave concern about the continuing high level of violence, and condemned the increasing number of targeted killings of media workers, civil society activists and law enforcement officials, who are essential bastions of a democratic and open society.”
The EU called on the Afghan government to “provide for the security of these important actors in society, as well as conduct thorough investigations, bring the culprits to justice and keep the Afghan public fully informed about the measures taken.”
The EU also emphasized the importance of respecting and promoting International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians in conflict by all parties to the conflict.
“The protection of civilians, medical and education facilities as well as humanitarian workers, cannot wait for peace. The parties stressed that only an immediate cessation of violence would restore confidence in the sincerity of the Taliban for a political settlement to end the war,” the statement read.
The EU and Afghanistan meanwhile agreed on the importance of an enhanced promotion of inclusivity in the peace talks, notably the involvement of women, youth, minorities, internally displaced persons, refugees and victims of war, to ensure an ownership of the process by all Afghans.
They also underlined that the preservation and further strengthening of the democratic and human rights gains of the last 20 years is indispensable during and after the peace process, and referred to the broad-based consensus on this, as expressed at the Geneva Conference for Afghanistan in November 2020.
“In the areas of women and children’s rights, the necessity to enforce legislation against widespread violence and harmful practices was highlighted, as well as the need to address discrimination against religious minorities.
“In the field of governance, the EU and Afghanistan emphasised the importance of free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive electoral processes that would facilitate legitimate transfer of power, and discussed the experiences of their electoral cooperation and the prospects of continuing electoral reform.
“Anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) issues were also addressed, in view of the EU’s ongoing assessment of Afghanistan’s AML/CFT regime,” read the statement.
Afghanistan’s anti-corruption efforts were also discussed along with the regional dimension of migration.
The parties discussed the measures taken by the Afghan Government and commended their joint coordination in the area of anti-corruption policy and institutional reforms, and committed to keep the matter high on their bilateral agenda.
Latest News
200 corruption cases tackled by AGO in past two months
The Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday during a state accountability program briefing that 200 corruption cases, mostly involving government officials and government employees, have been investigated in the past two months.
“In the past two solar months the Attorney General has handed over 224 corruption cases to the High Court and 500 people have been charged,” said Jamshid Rasouly, spokesman for the AGO.
“The defendants include high-ranking officials such as deputies, governors, heads of departments, members of the provincial council and parliament, who have been charged with embezzlement, bribery, abuse of authority, money laundering, forgery of documents, also among these, there are 76 military cases and 178 defendants are included,” Rasouly added.
Rasouly said more than 1,700 corruption cases have been investigated this (solar) year. He said government officials, a number of members of the National Assembly and Provincial Councils are among those charged.
“In one year, the tireless efforts of the Attorney General’s Office to establish a modern anti-corruption mechanism have led to far-reaching changes. Today, the results of this national struggle in 1399 solar year are 1,791 cases, which shows that this promise has been increasingly fulfilled,” Rasouly said.
But Integrity Watch Afghanistan says that there has been no reforms at the Attorney General’s Office in the fight against corruption.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani said about a month ago the leadership of the Attorney General’s Office needed to ramp up efforts to fight corruption and questioned the body’s performance.
A number of MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and civil society members have claimed the Attorney General’s Office and the Afghan judiciary deal with cases of corruption politically.
In addition to this, it has been three months since the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission and according to Afghan oversight bodies and civil society, the commission has so far provided no results in the fight against corruption.
German cabinet agrees to extend Afghanistan mission by 10 months
Pakistan won’t support any attempt by Taliban to recapture power: ISPR general
Tahawol: Taliban bans foreign fighters in their ranks
Sola: discussions on peace agenda discussed
EU-Afghan working group tackles human rights issues
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
Tahawol: Taliban bans foreign fighters in their ranks
Sola: discussions on peace agenda discussed
Sola: Peace talks resume in Doha after a month of delays
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan Ministry of Interior confirms 186 officials dismissed for corruption
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 70,000 families displaced in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
-
Latest News5 days ago
Moscow and Islamabad in sync over peace process: Kabulov
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban issues order forbidding excavation and trade of artifacts
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two dead, 5 wounded in Kabul explosion