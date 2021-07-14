George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2021)

Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday criticized the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan and said civilians were being left to be “slaughtered” by the Taliban.

“Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake. … They’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart,” Bush told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The former Republican president, who sent troops to Afghanistan in the autumn of 2001 after the September 11 attacks, said he believed German Chancellor Angela Merkel “feels the same way.”

CBS reported that according to Bush, Merkel, who is set to retire from politics later this year after 16 years in power, had brought “class and dignity to a very important position and made very hard decisions”.

US and NATO forces began withdrawing from Afghanistan in early May and are due to completely pull out by the end of August.

The United Nations said on Sunday the rising conflict is causing “more suffering” across the violence-wracked country, and called for continuous financial aid.