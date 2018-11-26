Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to Kick Off Tomorrow

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2018)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Kabul on Monday for Switzerland to attend Geneva Conference on Afghanistan and deliver a speech.

The conference will be held on November 27-28 in Geneva of Switzerland. 62 countries and representatives of more than 35 international organizations are expected to attend the summit.

According to Presidential Palace, Ghani will have bilateral meetings with high-ranking representatives of the participating countries and organizations.

The President’s Office Spokesman Mohammad Haroon Chakhansoori said that Afghanistan is not expecting further aid at Geneva conference but will ask for mutual cooperation of the countries in reaching to “self-sufficiency” and a sustainable economy.

The goal of the conference is to show the solidarity of the international community with the Afghan people and the government in their efforts for peace and prosperity; and for the Afghan government to renew its commitment to development and reform.

“This is a crucial moment for the government and international community to demonstrate progress and commitment, and maintain the momentum for elections and opportunities for peace,” UNAMA said in a statement.

According to UN, the conference will also be an opportunity to emphasise the importance of the development and reform agenda and the need to advance it as a constructive contribution to peace and security.

“This particular conference will also be crucial in measuring results against the $15.2 billion committed by the international community for Afghanistan in 2016,” the statement said.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, a presidential spokesman said that the government will report on the implementation of 39 percent of its commitments with the international community including 35 percent of the reforms until 2021.

However, Former Spy Chief Amrullah Saleh said that the Geneva Conference won’t change the fate of the Afghan people and that they do not see any progress in action.