General Haseebullah Qurashi, former Public Order Police commander in northern Balkh province is being trialed over corruption charges, officials said Sunday.

The Spokesman of 209th Shaheen Corps Haneef Razayee said General Qurashi was summoned by a military court at Shaheen Corps over corruption charges.

According to the official, he is currently under interrogation of the court.