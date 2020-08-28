Featured
General Miller visits flood-stricken Parwan to assess damage
Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller visited Parwan province on Thursday to assess damage to the provincial capital after deadly flash floods swept through the town this week, killing over 100 people and destroying hundreds of homes.
NATO and Afghan security forces have been providing critical assistance to flood-stricken Parwan as part of their efforts to work together for the security of all Afghans.
During his visit Miller said: “Let me offer my condolences to the people of Parwan for the loss of life and loss of property and to all the families that are affected.”
In a statement issued by NATO late Friday, the organization said Afghan National Security and Defense Forces and the NATO Resolute Support Mission are providing aid and assistance to help families recover.
“Afghan forces are leading recovery efforts, search and rescue and clearing debris” read the statement.
In addition, NATO has so far donated thousands of meals, bottles of water and personal hygiene kits and blankets which were flown in on Coalition aircraft to help victims.
Miller visited the province with acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid and Independent Directorate of Local Governance Director Samim Katawazia to assess the damage and reassure local leaders they would receive the support they needed during the crisis.
“Let me also offer my thanks to the people of Parwan for your leadership and the security forces that are stepping forward to try to alleviate the suffering of the people,” Miller said.
“They are your sons and daughters. I would ask all of you to be very vocal about your support. You have every right to be proud of them.”
Miller also recognized the sacrifices Afghan forces bear as they work to secure peace in the country despite ongoing high levels of Taliban violence.
“I always tell the Taliban, I tell the world, that the violence needs to come down,” he said.
“That is very important for the people of Afghanistan.”
The Resolute Support commander reiterated that NATO continues to stand behind and support the Afghan people, noting his long-standing relationships with Khalid and Katawazia as a long-standing example of the tight relationships that have been built over the last two decades.
“We have been through some good times and we have been through some hard times, but we always stay together. And I think that is important. Again thank you for your leadership,” Miller said.
Featured
Peace talks to start next week, says Abdullah
Intra-Afghan negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban will start next week, said Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Thursday.
The first round of talks are expected to take place in Doha, Qatar and will likely focus on a ceasefire.
Talks were due to start early this month but stalled after President Ashraf Ghani failed to release the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners as per a decree he signed to this effect.
Already about 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed but the last batch are deemed hardcore and are guilty of having masterminded some of the more serious attacks in the country while others are drug kingpins.
Abdullah did not however say whether this issue has been resolved.
Featured
Afghan leaders step up help for Parwan flood victims
President Ashraf Ghani held a video conference on Wednesday night with Parwan tribal elders and provincial leaders to discuss ways to assist destitute families and victims of Wednesday’s flash floods that claimed the lives of at least 85 people.
Ghani said the ministry of finance had allocated relief funds for the province and he told the elders and provincial leaders to “make sure that the help needed for the affected families arrives”.
On Thursday morning, Abdullah Abdullah, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, visited Parwan where he spoke to local residents and met with officials.
“Today I visited the flood-affected areas of Charikar city in Parwan Province. Several provinces have been hit by flash floods, & many have lost their lives. I offered my condolences to the victims, their families & spoke to officials on providing the needed aid to the people,” Abdullah posted on Twitter.
This comes after the State Ministry for Disaster Management said earlier that 13 provinces had been affected by the heavy rain but that no casualties were reported in six of these provinces.
Other provinces badly hit overnight Thursday included Kapisa, Panjshir, Maidan Wardak, Nuristan and Kabul provinces.
Officials said the total death toll over the past two days was at least 110, while hundreds of homes had been destroyed.
Videos and photos on social media showed the widespread devastation caused by the raging waters across these provinces and of local communities and Afghan National Defense Force members frantically digging through rubble looking for survivors and bodies.
Houses were destroyed, roads were washed away, crops and orchards were underwater and livestock killed.
On Wednesday, Ghani ordered immediate aid to be sent to victims in Parwan and other provinces and mobilized forces to help.
Disaster management ministry spokesman Ahmad Tameem Azimi said flooding had blocked highways to eastern and northern provinces, but that teams were working to reopen the roads to traffic.
He added that ground and air support was sent to help those trapped by the flooding.
On Wednesday night, Ghani said during his video conference that funds will be allocated for the reconstruction of the Charikar Canal, through Parwan’s provincial capital, and that all relevant departments under the supervision of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh will provide emergency assistance to the victims.
He also emphasized: “Make sure that the help needed for the affected families arrives” and said he had ordered the relevant institutions to assess the damage and to find ways to mitigate flood water damage in the future.
International organizations have also stepped in to help in Parwan including HALO Afghanistan, the world’s largest humanitarian landmine clearance charity.
The organization has deployed ambulances to assist in recovery efforts, is helping to remove mud and debris from streets and delivering food to affected families around Parwan’s provincial capital.
A group of Afghan students – AfghanCare – have meanwhile launched a Go Fund Me page to help victims. They state the fundraising initiative is to “help facilitate some assistance to the victims of this terrible flood. We try to assist the victims by delivering shelter, food, basic medical services, and money.”
OCHA Afghanistan meanwhile tweeted on Thursday that “the UN and partners mobilized to support provincial authorities to respond to needs, and stand ready to assist in all efforts to alleviate human suffering.”
Featured
MoFA rolls out electronic IDs, passports to Afghans in Iran
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday officially rolled out a program to distribute electronic ID cards and machine-readable passports for Afghans living in Iran.
The ministry said in a statement Thursday morning that with ID cards and passports, Afghans in Iran will now be able to access “their rights and privileges”.
“Resolving identification and legal issues will allow Afghan citizens living in Iran to legally access education, healthcare, insurance, employment, and other official services.”
This comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, and the National Statistics and Information Authority of Afghanistan.
A comprehensive program for distributing electronic ID cards & machine-readable passports for Afghans living in Iran kick started. With the initiation of this program & issuance of identification documents, Afghans residing in Iran will be able to access their rights & privileges pic.twitter.com/x8WulHfJvm
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) August 27, 2020
The MoU was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab, Deputy Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Dr. Alema, and Head of the National Statistics and Information Authority Javid Rasouli, the statement read.
According to Nab, this was a crucial step towards the identification of Afghan citizens residing in Iran and legalizing their presence.
He said “the distribution of ID cards and machine-readable passports was one of the commitments made during the visit of the high-ranking Afghan government delegation headed by the Acting Foreign Minister to Iran in early May this year.”
He further added that “the signing of this MoU will facilitate the full implementation of the program” and that “the legalization of the presence of Afghans residing in Iran will be a significant step towards protecting their rights, enabling them to communicate with the Iranian authorities formally, and avail themselves of the basic services provided by the Afghan government.”
Iran is hosting about three million Afghan refugees – both documented and undocumented – and although Afghanistan and Iran have close trade ties, the refugee issue has raised concerns in the past.
Afghans refugees in Iran go back for generations as they first started fleeing to the neighboring country during the Soviet-Afghan war. Since then Afghans have crossed the border to escape the civil war, the Taliban regime and now the current war.
In 2015, Iran’s Ministry of Interior reported that the total number of Afghans in Iran could be as high as 4.5 million, which includes those who are registered by the UNHCR as refugees, visa holders, and those who entered the country illegally.
