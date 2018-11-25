General Miller Visits Afghan Forces in Farah

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2018)

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the commander of Resolute Support mission and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, visited Farah province late on Saturday.

During his visit with local security leaders, Gen. Miller has reiterated that NATO troops will support Afghan security forces against the insurgents in the province.

The U.S. General has appreciated the resolve of Afghan forces in the fight against insurgents across the country.

In addition, he has confirmed that some NATO troops will be deployed to Farah province in order to support Afghan forces and target the Taliban insurgents with airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Provincial Governor Mohammad Shoaib Sabet has called on the Resolute Support commander to provide military support the Afghan forces in the province.

Reports suggest that Taliban militants have decreased their activities after Resolute Support forces have entered in Farah City.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan visited Ghazni province where he encouraged Afghan forces, saying as we are pursuing a political settlement, we also fight to reduce security threats to the Afghan people.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in the west of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group have a huge presence in a number of its districts and are usually carrying out attacks against government forces.