General Dunford Describes Fighting Against Terrorism As Joint Mission of US, Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2019)

General Joseph Dunford, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in his trip to Kabul says that no change has come in the mission of NATO against the Taliban and all the facilities will be provided to the NATO forces if needed.

Dunford describes the fighting against terrorism as the joint mission of the United States and Afghanistan during his separate meetings with President Ghani and Chief Executive of the country.

“At the moment, the issue of forming the delegation is one of the issues that have been considerably worked on. The delegation would represent Afghanistan in different stages of the negotiations. We will do our best to form a different, small, and inclusive delegation this time,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the Spokesperson to the President.

On the other hand, the United States efforts are going on for the Afghan peace process.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, in a tweet has said that the next step is to form an inclusive and effective negotiating team.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes the presence of the Afghan government as a need in the peace agreement.

“Nothing can be achieved without the Afghan government at all. Naturally, everything takes place in consultation with the Afghan government and the agreement will be signed in cooperation with us,” said Sebghat Ahmadi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, close sources to the Taliban say that probably both sides will reach a final agreement in the next round of talks.

“Both sides will sign the final agreement on August 12 if they have the settlement of their leaders,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.

This comes as the recent efforts for peace have increased the hope among the people.