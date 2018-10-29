General Dostum Unlikely to Join Ghani-led Ticket for Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2018)

Junbish-i-Milli party says its leader General Abdul Rashid Dostum will not be on Ashraf Ghani-led ticket for next year’s presidential elections.

The Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan – comprised of many political parties – have been engaged in debates in recent times to elect a figure within the coalition to run for the upcoming presidential election which is scheduled to take place in April next year.

“The heads of the coalition are debating to introduce a nominee and have a strong ticket for the presidential election,” said Abdul Rahman Akhlaqi, a senior member of Junbish-i-Islami party said.

General Dostum was part of the Ghani-led ticket in 2014 presidential elections which were marred by mass fraud and eventually leading up to the formation of the National Unity Government.

“The heads of the coalition including General Dostum are gear up for the presidential elections, and I don’t think he will support President Ashraf Ghani this time,” Abdullah Qarloq, Deputy Head of Junbish-i-Millie party.