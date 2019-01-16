Gen. Murad Resigns to Contest in Election

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2019)

General Murad Ali Murad the Commander of Kabul Garrison resigned from his position on Wednesday.

Speaking at his farewell ceremony, Murad said “injustice” is the main reason behind his decision to quit.

However, sources say that Gen. Murad stepped down to join Rahmatullah Nabil’s ticket in the upcoming presidential election.

Recently, several government officials have resigned to run for president in 2019.

Afghanistan’s presidential election will be held on July 20. It was originally scheduled for April 20, but later it was delayed after problems raised in using a biometric system and finalizing results of Afghan parliamentary elections.