Gen. Murad Officially Introduced As New Commander of Kabul Garrison

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2018 12:29 pm)

General Murad Ali Murad was formally introduced as the new commander of Kabul Garrison Command and deputy defense minister for security affairs of Kabul.

Defense Minister Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami made the announcement at during event attended by high-level security officials in Kabul on Saturday morning.

Previously, Gen. Fazel Aman was the former commander of Kabul Garrison.

This comes as the ministry of interior officials last month announced that Gen. Murad had been dismissed as the senior deputy interior minister for security.