‘Gen. Dostum to Resume Duties As Vice-President After Returning to Country’

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2018 7:17 pm)

According to a new agreement, Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum will continue his work as the first vice-president after returning to the country, the Presidential Palace said on Saturday.

The President’s deputy spokesman, Haroon Chakhansoori declared that Gen. Dostum’s case is still not closed and the judicial institutions will continue works on his case.

Chakhansoori also stated that Nezamuddin Qaisari is in prison and his case is under serious investigation.

Recent violent protests by supporters of Gen Dostum’s Junbish-i Milli party across several northern provinces have worsened an already febrile security situation.

Demonstrators were angered by a government crackdown of strongmen, including Dostum loyalist leader Nizamuddin Qaisari, but later broadened their demands to include the return of the vice president.

In the meantime, Ahmad Ishchi the former governor of Jawzjan in reaction to the recent agreement between the government and representatives of Dostum said the government has no authority to deal on his case.

Gen. Dostum, the controversial vice president who was forced to leave for Turkey last year amid sexual assault charges, is set to return Sunday, potentially ending protests on his behalf.