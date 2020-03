(Last Updated On: March 29, 2020)

The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sport of Afghanistan announced it was ready to dedicate its halls and stadiums to the Ministry of Health for quarantining COVID-19 patients.

Through a letter to the Ministry of Public Health, GDPESA said that if needed, it can allow its dorms and sports halls in Kabul and provinces to be used fo coronavirus patients.

This comes as since two weeks ago all the sports activities have been stopped after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.