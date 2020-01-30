Gazargh-e Noor district Baghlan back in government’s hands

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2020)

After four months, the Gazargh-e Noor district of Baghlan got back under the rule of the government.

Confirming the news, Abdul Qadeem Niazi, the governor of Baghlan, told Ariana News that Gazargah-e Noor district was conquered by the Afghan security forces, and currently, all the governmental administrations are under the government’s control, and that the forces are advancing.

The governor underlined that the Taliban were not able to confront the security forces and that there were no reports of casualties.

The district, in the past four months, has been swapped three times between the Taliban and the government.

Because there is no access to telecommunication services, we do not have details of the people’s life and whatsoever.