Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in China
A gas pipe explosion in a residential community in a central Chinese city killed 12 people and injured 138, state media CCTV reported Sunday.
One hundred-fifty people were evacuated following the deadly accident in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province, it said, of which 37 are critically injured.
The explosion caused a food market building to collapse at 6:30 a.m., local media reported. Footage from CCTV shows wreckage and shattered glass covering the first floor of the collapsed building, where people were having breakfast and buying groceries when explosion happened.
People can be seen walking in a rubble-strewn street between damaged buildings.
Hospitals in Shiyan are asking residents to donate blood, as the injured are still under emergency treatment, CCTV said.
Khalili labels attacks on Hazaras an act of genocide
Mohammad Karim Khalili, leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Afghanistan party, on Sunday warned insurgents against continuing attacks targeting western parts of Kabul and “systematic massacres of Hazaras” and said that the perpetrators of these “tragedies” would force the Hazara people to rise up and defend themselves.
Khalili, who was also second vice president under former president Hamid Karzai, said that if Hazaras are forced to defend themselves, they would be able to defend themselves in other ways.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Khalili said that in recent months, the Hazara people have been killed in “catastrophic” ways, in the name of “ethnic and tribal” targeted killings or by “suicide bombings.”
He said based on the interpretation of jurists and scientific discussions, any type of ethnic-specific killings is a clear example of genocide.
Khalili said the Hazara people have been consistently targeted over the past 20 years.
“When these people stand against this kind of movement and shout the voice of justice, it does not mean confronting other ethnic groups,” Khalili said.
Khalili also pointed out that over the past few years, all the people of Afghanistan have been victims of violence and war and all the people have shared in these sacrifices. However, he added that there is no justification for this and the goal is to annihilate a nation.
Khalili explained that during this period, the Hazara people were however specifically targeted because of their ethnicity, on roads, at mosques, schools, training centers, wedding halls and sports clubs, “and were covered in dust and blood”.
Khalili asked what the interpretation of this act was – if not genocide?
“We have two types of casualties, one on the battlefield, in which we have casualties from all the tribes, and the people take their martyrs and bury them in honor, and we stand by the rest of the people; but once again in another way – they kill and want to de-identify the people, and according to their lawyers, de-identification is a type of genocide,” Khalili added.
He pointed out that other Hazara people had raised their voices just because of the recent incident and called on all the people of the country to unite with this nation.
“The boredom of the people of Hazara is over and it is not against any people or side, but against criminal gangs.
We wish all the tribes to comply with the sufferings of the Hazara people and we ask the people to help the people in this indictment,” Khalili said.
“We demand the Pashtun brothers, Uzbeks, Tajiks and other ethnic group’s lawyers support the Hazara people in this matter,” he said.
“Criminals are trying to strip this nation (Hazara) of their identity by any means.”
Khalili also called on the Independent Human Rights Commission and international organizations to examine recent incidents and attacks that happened in the Hazara and Shiite communities.
On the other hand, the leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Afghanistan criticized the government for failing to provide security to Hazaras. He said that the leaders of the government have a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the people in accordance with the constitution.
Khalili added that the government cannot distance itself by accusing criminals.
“According to the constitution, the leadership of the government is responsible for ensuring the security of the people, the government cannot shower itself lightly here, and the government must clarify who is the perpetrator and who is behind these incidents,” Khalili said.
Khalili also said that the president must help the people.
On the other hand, the Khalili stated that if the goal of massacring Hazara people was to destroy this group – it would not be possible.
“If the aim of this action is to eliminate the Hazara people, it is not possible at all.The restlessness of a Hazara people does not mean fear,” Khalili said.
His comments come after at least six bombings took place in western Kabul in the past two weeks, which is home to mostly Hazaras. The blasts mainly targeted passenger cars and killed at least 28 people and injured nearly 30 others.
Talking about peace in Afghanistan Khalili called for an “agreed peace” settlement.
“We will achieve lasting peace when all the people, parties and stakeholders are partners and you find yourself in the peace process. Imported peace is not effective at all,” Khalili said.
Khalili also called on all parties including the Taliban to grab the opportunity for peace and urged parties to “not let this opportunity be wasted.”
“I also say to the Taliban that we want such a peace that all parties see themselves in.”
“The roots of the conflict are resolved when compromise is reached, not through political compromise, and the peace process will succeed when it becomes a process of reconciliation,” he said.
Families find the bodies of two missing Kabul women
The bodies of two young women employed by Afghan Film in Kabul, who had been missing since Saturday’s explosion, were finally tracked down by their families on Sunday.
The families of Tayeba Mousavi and Fatama Mohammadi confirmed Sunday they found the women’s bodies at the government forensic medicine department.
The discovery comes after both families had desperately searched for the women at all hospitals.
According to the families, both women had been burnt beyond recognition.
Tayeba was a talented artist who worked for Afghan Film and was currently working on a movie.
Yesterday, Tayeba had a meeting with the Ministry of Information & Culture. She was killed in the first of two explosions after leaving the meeting. She died outside the Ali Jinah Hospital in an IED explosion.
Tayeba had also been doing a master’s degree at Kabul University. She had no father and was the breadwinner of her family.
At least seven civilians were killed and six others wounded in two separate explosions on Saturday afternoon in Dasht-e-Barchi in PD13 and in PD6 near the Ali Jinnah Hospital.
In both instances IEDs were detonated against vehicles, according to police.
The Ministry of Interior reported that all the victims were civilians.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Afghans jailed in Greece over Moria migrant camp blaze
Four Afghan asylum-seekers were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Greece on Saturday for their part in a fire that destroyed the Moria migrant camp last year, in a case that highlighted the chronic refugee problem on Europe’s borders.
The men, charged with arson with risk to human life over the fire on the island of Lesbos last September, were found guilty after a court rejected a request by lawyers for three of them to be tried by a juvenile court because they were under 18 at the time.
Before the blaze, Moria was considered Europe’s biggest migrant camp, a sprawling and overcrowded town of tents and improvised shelters notorious for its poor and often dangerous living conditions.
Described by rights groups and the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR as unfit for humans, the camp had become a symbol of Europe’s stumbling response to the migration crisis on its southern borders, which left much of the burden to be carried by small islands like Lesbos.
Greek authorities believe the fire was deliberately lit by camp occupants after quarantine measures were imposed following the discovery of COVID-19 cases among people living on the site.
The blaze sent more than 12,000 people, mostly Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi refugees who had already endured a dangerous sea crossing, fleeing for their lives, forcing most to sleep in the open for days without shelter, food or water or sanitation.
No one was killed in the fire.
A new temporary camp was set up on the site of an old army firing range but tenders have been launched for new closed centres on Lesbos and the nearby island of Chios that the government says will provide safer accommodation but which critics say risk becoming like prisons.
The four men were among a group of six Afghans detained by police following the fire. The other two were sentenced in March to five years in prison.
Defence lawyers said the men had been framed by a witness and that the court’s decision was “an inconceivable conviction without evidence”.
