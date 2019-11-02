Gang of Kidnappers Arrested in Kabul’s District

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2019)

A group of seven kidnappers has been arrested by the Afghan intelligence agency in Qarabagh district of Kabul, the agency said on Saturday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that the kidnappers were arrested during a special operation conducted in Qarahagh district in north of the capital Kabul.

Two men were also rescued during the operation, the statement added.

Kidnappers had asked the family of abducted men for $500,000 in ransom.

According to the NDS, security forces have also seized three AK-47s during the raid.

Kabul residents have repeatedly complained regarding the increased number of criminal activities in different parts of the city.