Gailani’s Case Referred to Attorney General’s Office

(Last Updated On: April 02, 2018 8:07 pm)

The Attorney General Office (AGO) of Afghanistan has said that Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of National Solidarity Movement, has been summoned to the AGO due to his recent remarks in Pakistan.

Recently, Gailani at a meeting in Islamabad said that the Afghan government provides the context for India to interfere in Pakistan using Afghanistan soil.

In reaction, the Directorate of National Security (NDS) declared Gailani’s remarks had been against the national interests and that the matter should be referred to judicial institutions.

According to Afghanistan’s constitution, any of the citizens who take measures against the national interests will be prosecuted.

Afghan analysts stress that the government should prevent such remarks against the national interest; otherwise the foreign countries will intensify their interventions.

Earlier, Afghan senators also urged the government to take legal action against Gailani’s claims that the government provides context for India to interfere in Pakistan using Afghan soil.