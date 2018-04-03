Gailani Persists in His Stand, Warns of Crisis

(Last Updated On: April 03, 2018 8:26 pm)

The head of the National Solidarity Movement, Sayed Ishaq Gailani has defended his recent remarks in favor of Pakistan.

Gailani at a meeting in Islamabad said that the Afghan government provides the context for India to interfere in Pakistan using Afghanistan soil.

The Attorney General Office (AGO) on Monday summoned Gailani after his remarks considered against the national interest by the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Today, Gailani with a number of his supporters referred to AGO and warned, “I frankly say that the country will burn down if I stay more than ten minutes in here.”

In the meantime, the companions and supporters of Gailani also expressed anger over his summon.

“The government is seeking for a conspiracy against Gailani and we will not allow them,” Zeyarmal, a supporter of Gailani said.

“Pakistanis, Indians, Americans and others are interfering in our soil. U.S. unmanned aircrafts are flying from Afghanistan and bombard Pakistan’s soil. Instead of the U.S., Pakistan takes the revenge of it from Afghanistan,” Gailani told media outlets after spending 20 minutes in AGO.

This comes as the spokesman of AGO, Jamishid Rasouli declared that the Gailani’s case is under investigation and the result will be announced in the near future.