Latest News
Gailani calls for new body for Peace Affairs
Sayed Hamid Gailani, Chairman of Mahaz-e-Milli party said in an interview with Ariana News that the establishment of a new body is necessary to lead peace talks.
According to Gailani the new body should be acceptable to all parties.
“An evolution is needed to establish new institutions to arrange everything. The new situation should be acceptable for all,” said Gailani.
President Ashraf Ghani should also not insist on completing his five year term, said Gailani.
“Ashraf Ghani at what price does he want to complete five years. 300 people have been killed every day,” added Gailani.
He also called on the Taliban and government to act honestly in the peace talks.
This comes after EU and US called for a swift establishment of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), the body designed to lead peace affairs and the republic’s negotiating team.
Latest News
Kabul residents face another winter with limited power
Officials of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power distribution company, said on Sunday that Afghanistan will face a lack of electricity because the project to transfer 500 Megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan has not yet been completed.
According to officials they have however resolved the lack of electricity in industrial parks.
“We demand 760 megawatts at this important time. We offered 450 megawatts of electricity last year, in the current year our offer increased to 480 megawatt,” said Salim Salimi, deputy head of the DABS.
However, officials acknowledged that no basic work has been done in the past 20 years regarding electricity.
On the other hand, officials of the Chamber of Mines and Industries say that they don’t have permanent electricity in the industrial parks.
“The industrial parks need 200 megawatts of electricity, they have provided only 10 feeders to the industrial park. Craftsmen can’t work without electricity in any corner of the world,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the chamber.
“We don’t have regular power in the industrial park yet. If we had power for 12 hours, why we complain?” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, head of the association of steel factories.
This comes ahead of winter – when Kabul residents struggle to cope due to freezing temperatures and limited power.
Latest News
Ghani assures troops of his full support amid uptick in violence
President Ashraf Ghani has assured the Afghan military officials of his full support, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
According to the statement, Ghani spoke to five commanders of the Afghan forces fighting on the frontline against the militants.
In a separate telephonic conversation, Ghani stated: “Protecting the homeland, the people and the highways, I would like to first thank you (Afghan security personnel) for all your bravery and heroism and struggle, soldiers, brigadiers and officers on the front lines of the war, and then assure you that the nation, the government and especially the supreme commander of armed forces are proud and fully support you.”
In response to Ghani, the Afghan forces’ chiefs stated that the Afghan troopers have cleared highways, recaptured a number of areas from the militants, “efforts underway to reclaim the remaining parts.”
This comes as the militants have intensified attacks against the Afghan forces that so far claimed the lives of the civilians as well.
On Sunday a car bomb targeted the Public Order Police headquarters in the central Ghazni province.
The exact casualties are yet to be determined, but Ghazni governor’s spokesman Wahidullah Jumazadah said at least 10 soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in the attack.
The provincial health officials, however, stated that at least 21 security force personnel have been killed and 17 others wounded in the incident.
Latest News
Ghani discusses HCNR structures with Abdullah, politicians
After repeated calls from foreign partners and local stakeholders the Afghan government appears to have accelerated its efforts to establish the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR).
President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday met with former president Hamid Karzai; Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and jihadi leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, ARG said in a statement adding that they had discussed the Afghan Peace Process and the structure of the reconciliation council.
According to ARG, they also discussed the first meeting of the council.
Meanwhile, sources from the council told Ariana News that the council held a session to finalize the key members of the council and set a date for the first general meeting.
Months ago Ghani announced the names of members of the council led by Abdullah Abdullah in a decree but Abdullah rejected the appointments.
Now sources say that Abdullah will announce the new list but with some differences.
The High Council for National Reconciliation was established to lead peace affairs and the republic’s negotiating team.
This comes after the EU, and US demanded the swift establishment of the HCNR.
Kabul residents face another winter with limited power
Gailani calls for new body for Peace Affairs
Ghani assures troops of his full support amid uptick in violence
Ghani discusses HCNR structures with Abdullah, politicians
Conflicting casualty tolls after Ghazni bombing leaves public confused
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
At least 26 dead in Greece and Turkey earthquake
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show Part1: US to reduce troops in Afghanistan
Sola: Political parties accuse Ghani of creating obstacles on the way of peace process
Tahawol: The formation of the High Council for Reconciliation discussed
Zerbena: Afghan manufacturers express concerns over lack of electricity
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
- Latest News4 days ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
- Featured5 days ago
Pakistan invites Afghan cricket team on official tour
- Latest News3 days ago
UAE stops issuing visas to 13 countries
- Latest News4 days ago
Presidential Palace rejects claims of a breakthrough in Doha Talks
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban kidnap over two dozen civilians in Wardak
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Situation of women in Afghanistan discussed