Gailani calls for new body for Peace Affairs

Sayed Hamid Gailani, Chairman of Mahaz-e-Milli party said in an interview with Ariana News that the establishment of a new body is necessary to lead peace talks.

According to Gailani the new body should be acceptable to all parties.

“An evolution is needed to establish new institutions to arrange everything. The new situation should be acceptable for all,” said Gailani.

President Ashraf Ghani should also not insist on completing his five year term, said Gailani.

“Ashraf Ghani at what price does he want to complete five years. 300 people have been killed every day,” added Gailani.

He also called on the Taliban and government to act honestly in the peace talks.

This comes after EU and US called for a swift establishment of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), the body designed to lead peace affairs and the republic’s negotiating team.