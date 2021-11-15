World
Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya
The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said.
The Associated Press reported Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 650 kilometers south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.
Gadhafi’s son was captured by fighters in the town of Zintan late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising, backed by NATO, toppled his father after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gadhafi was killed in October 2011 amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.
In a video shared by an election official, Seif al-Islam addressed the camera, saying that God will decide the right path for the country’s future. The 49-year old, who earned a PhD at the London School of Economics, wore a traditional Libyan robe, turban and spectacles. It was the first time in years that he appeared in public, AP reported.
The second-born son to the longtime dictator, he was seen as the reformist face of the Gadhafi regime before the 2011 uprising. He was released in June 2017 after more than five years of detention.
This July, he told The New York Times in an exclusive interview that he was considering a run for the country’s top office. His candidacy is likely to stir controversy across the divided country.
Libya is set to hold presidential elections on December 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and bring the country’s war to an end. Following the overthrow and killing of Gadhafi, oil-rich Libya spent most of the last decade split between rival governments — one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country.
Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured
At least 68 prisoners were killed and more than two dozen injured in overnight violence at Ecuador’s Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, the government said on Saturday, in what officials characterize as fights among rival gangs.
The prison, located in the southern city of Guayaquil, is the same prison where 119 inmates were killed in late September in the country’s worst-ever incident of prison violence, Reuters reported.
The government has blamed disputes between drug trafficking gangs for control of prisons for the violence.
Dozens were gathered outside the prison waiting for news of loved ones, who many said they had not heard from since Friday afternoon.
The latest disturbance was set off by a power vacuum following a gang leader’s release, governor of Guayas province Pablo Arosemena said in a press conference earlier in the day.
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks
At least five security personnel – three soldiers and two policemen – were killed and six civilians were injured in three separate attacks in Pakistan’s restive western region bordering Afghanistan, security forces said on Saturday.
Reuters reported that two soldiers were killed during a shootout with militants in the Hoshab area of Pakistan’s Turbat district, while a third soldier was killed while trying to clear an improvised explosive device in a related incident, the armed forces’ communications wing said.
Earlier on Saturday, two policemen were killed and six civilians injured, including a young girl, in attacks in northern Pakistan near Afghanistan as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants agreed on a month’s ceasefire after talks with the government, police said.
The policemen were killed by an improvised explosive device near the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where they were posted at a reservoir.
“The two policemen were killed in an IED blast that took place at 10 am,” Abdul Samad Khan, senior police officer of Bajaur district told Reuters.
The other attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, where a policeman and five people including a young girl and three women were injured.
The explosives were planted in a motorcycle targeting a police patrol in the area, said Ali Raza, a senior police officer.
A local TTP spokesman denied responsibility for the attacks, saying the militant group will abide by the ceasefire.
The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule the South Asian nation of 220 million with their own brand of Sharia law.
There have been numerous failed attempts to reach peace agreements in the past, Reuters reported.
Heavy rains in India and Sri Lanka leave 41 dead
Heavy rains across southern India and Sri Lanka have killed at least 41 people, authorities said on Thursday, with weather forecasters expecting the downpours to ease in the next few days as stricken communities pumped out the deluge.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of some roads and low-lying areas, Reuters reported.
Counterparts in neighbouring Sri Lanka said rain there was expected to ease from Thursday as the low pressure that brought the bad weather moved away.
“The worst is over and occasional rains will happen,” said Pradeep John, an amateur forecaster who is widely followed in Tamil Nadu, India’s worst-affected state.
“Today rains will be on and off, with large breaks and nothing alarming.”
The rains have killed 25 people in the island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said.
Sixteen people were killed in Tamil Nadu, state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told a news conference.
Many parts of the state capital Chennai, which is India’s auto manufacturing centre, were waterlogged and government officials used pumps to drain some communities that had been stranded waist-deep, Reuters reported.
Thousands of people in low lying areas were moved to safety, officials said.
India’s northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.
