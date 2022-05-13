Latest News
G7 tell IEA: Stop restricting women’s rights
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Thursday said the increasing restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan were isolating the country.
“With these measures, the Taliban (IEA) are further isolating themselves from the international community,” the G7 foreign ministers and European Union foreign policy chief said.
In a joint statement published by France, they called on the IEA to take urgent action to lift restrictions on women and girls and respect their human rights, Reuters reported.
The IEA, who swept back to power as the Afghan government collapsed last year, on Saturday ordered women to cover their faces in public, in another step towards their past hardline rule.
Meanwhile, Norway’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Trine Heimerback, issued a statement on Thursday ahead of closed consultations in the Security Council on Afghanistan.
The consultations had been requested by Norway “because we are extremely concerned about the continuous infringement on human rights for girls and women,” Heimerback said adding “this is detrimental to ‘peace and stability’ and a matter that belongs on the Council’s agenda.”
Heimerback also said the “Taliban (IEA) policies continue to focus on oppressing women and girls rather than addressing the economic crisis.”
The IEA says however that it is committed to ensuring the rights of all citizens, especially women, in the country and calls on countries around the world, including the United States, not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“Every country has its own rules and principles, and the laws of hijab are one of the internal issues of the country, and foreign countries should not interfere in our internal affairs,” said Inamullah Samangani, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
IEA and Uzbekistan officials discuss expanding trade, transit and transport ties
Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), held a video conference with Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime-Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan on Wednesday afternoon, to discuss strengthening trade and transit relations.
According to the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, the two sides discussed the expansion of trade, transit and transport between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the finalization of the roadmap for cooperation between the two countries and the Tirmaz-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway plan.
At the meeting the IEA’s acting foreign minister stated that Central Asian countries, especially the Republic of Uzbekistan, have an important place in the Afghanistan’s foreign policy and that Afghanistan seeks a high level of cooperation with all of them.
Umurzakov meanwhile said his country was ready to convene the final meeting of the Tirmaz-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project, but recent developments in the region have delayed this, the IEA’s foreign ministry said.
Muttaqi also said that work is ongoing between the relevant departments of the Afghan government to finalize the railway plan, and assured his Uzbek counterpart that the final version will be shared with Uzbekistan soon.
Umurzakov also welcomed the recent progress on the roadmap for co-operation between the two countries, stressing that this plan would be finalized in the near future.
Muttaqi meanwhile also stressed the need to continue negotiations to finalize a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries.
US has ability to conduct strikes in Afghanistan if a threat emerges: Milley
The United States has the capability of conducting strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country’s territory, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday.
In a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee, Milley said: “We do maintain surveillance (in Afghanistan) and I won’t go into the details of how or what forms or mechanisms, and we do have the capabilities to conduct strike operations if we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan.”
Critics have however said foreign countries are now using Daesh as a tool to achieve their own goals.
“Twenty years ago, the United States invaded Afghanistan and brought its troops to Afghanistan, as if Osama bin Laden was in Afghanistan, but the whole world saw Osama bin Laden in Pakistan and [saw him being] killed by US itself there. Even now, countries are using Daesh as a tool to achieve their goals.” said Sarwar Niazi, an Afghan military expert.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said however that Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any country and officials called on the international community and the United States to engage with the new Afghan government instead of repeating past mistakes.
“The IEA has a very clear policy that it does not want any country to be threatened or any other country to be threatened from Afghanistan. It still expects the international community, including the United States, to not repeat the mistakes of the past but to instead enter into a good relationship with Afghanistan,” said Inamullah Samangani, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
This comes after Mark Milley, the US Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, said Wednesday that Daesh and Al Qaeda were expanding and that terrorism was resurgent in Afghanistan.
The IEA has said however that Daesh has been suppressed in the country.
Terrorism resurgent in Afghanistan, says Guterres at UN meeting
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the continued expansion of Daesh and Al-Qaeda in Africa and resurgent terrorism in Afghanistan pose a growing threat to global peace and security.
Addressing a UN-backed counter-terrorism meeting in Malaga, Spain, this week he said: “Responses to terrorism must be anchored in the rule of law, human rights, and gender equality to ensure their effectiveness.”
“As a moral duty, let’s put human rights where they belong: front and centre in the fight against terror,” the secretary-general said in a video message to the high-level international conference on human rights and counter-terrorism meeting.
The two-day event, saw governments, international organizations, civil society and human rights defenders examine how to formulate terrorism responses that comply with human rights and the rule of law and ensure meaningful participation of civil society in counter-terrorism efforts.
“This gathering reflects a central truth. Terrorism is not only an attack on innocent people. It represents an all-out assault on human rights,” the secretary-general said.
“The threat is growing and global,” he said. “Daesh and Al-Qaeda continue to expand into Africa. Terrorism is resurgent in Afghanistan. Extremist groups target women and girls with gender-based violence, including sexual violence.”
Terrorists, he said, were also using technology to “spread and export lies, hatred and division at the touch of a button”.
He also said, xenophobia, racism and cultural and religious intolerance were accelerating. Guterres warned that at the same time, global responses to terrorism could make things worse.
“In the name of security, humanitarian aid is often blocked – increasing human suffering. Civil society and human rights defenders are silenced – particularly women. And survivors of terrorism and violence are left without the support and access to justice they need to rebuild their lives,” he said.
The secretary-general called for reaffirming commitment to core values, including investing in health, education, protection, gender equality, and justice systems that were accessible to all people.
“This must also include safeguarding humanitarian action, respecting international law and opening the door to civil society – and especially women – to meaningfully engage with counter-terrorism efforts.”
The high-level conference is jointly organized by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Spain.
