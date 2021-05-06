G7 calls for immediate end to violence and durable peace

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2021)

The Group of Seven (G7) said on Wednesday a sustainable, inclusive political settlement is the only way to achieve a just and durable peace in Afghanistan.

In a communique, issued after the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting on Wednesday in London, the group stated it supports the continuation of the peace negotiations in Doha and efforts to convene a high-level conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul.

“It is important that countries in the region continue to work together to support efforts for peace.”

The G7 called on all Afghan parties to renew their full engagement with the peace process and said it continues to advocate for the meaningful participation and inclusion of the voices of women, young people and those from minority groups in all discussions regarding Afghanistan’s future.

“We also endorse mechanisms that allow the negotiating parties to include the diverse perspectives of Afghan civil society,” .

The group said it will work to protect the rights that all Afghans, including women, young people and minority groups have fought for and come to enjoy and value.

“We support the desire of Afghans to live in peace and prosperity, building on the positive economic, social and political achievements of the last 20 years.

“G7 members commit to using international development assistance, advocacy and diplomacy to support the people of Afghanistan’s aspirations. Current and future support to the Afghan government relies on the adherence to the principles set out in the Afghanistan Partnership Framework and progress towards the outcomes in the Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework II as decided upon at the November 2020 Geneva donors’ conference,” the communique read.

The G7 members called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians, including the targeted campaign of killings against women, journalists, and human rights activists, for which the Taliban are primarily responsible.

“We call for a significant reduction in violence as a pathway to a comprehensive ceasefire. We urge all parties to allow safe, unhindered humanitarian access to those in need.”