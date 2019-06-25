Future Presence of NATO in Afghanistan Depends on Peace Deal: Stoltenberg

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2019)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the future presence of the NATO forces in Afghanistan will depend on a potential peace deal.

Speaking with the reporters ahead of the meeting of defense ministers, Stoltenberg said that Afghanistan will be an important point on our agenda.

He added that NATO and its allies fully support U.S. efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

According to the NATO Chief, there is “a unique opportunity for peace” in Afghanistan and NATO is committed to creating conditions for peace.

At the same time, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that the regional countries especially Pakistan must be included in the Afghan peace process in order to have a result.

This comes a day after the NATO Chief met with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Brussels where they discussed the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, Stoltenberg welcomed Pakistan’s recent steps in support of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that an intra-Afghan dialogue should start as soon as possible.