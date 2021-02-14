Connect with us

Fuel tanker explosions on Afghan-Iran border spotted from space

Ariana News

Published

59 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 14, 2021)
Two explosions of fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border crossing between Afghanistan’s western province of Herat and Iran were powerful enough to be spotted from space by NASA satellites on Saturday afternoon. 
 
One of the explosions happened at about 1.10pm Afghanistan time and the other about half an hour later at 1.42pm local time. 
 
According to local officials the fire started at about midday when a fuel tanker exploded at the customs facility at the border crossing. 
 
This caused a massive fire that consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, sources and Iranian state media indicated. 
 
Younus Qazizada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the fire had caused millions of dollars in damage. “Preliminary investigations show that more than $50 million of damage has been caused by the fire so far,” he said.
 
The Islam Qala border crossing is around 120km west of the city of Herat, and is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.
 
The US allows Afghanistan to import fuel and oil from Iran as part of a special concession that exempts Kabul from US sanctions against Iran. 
 
It wasn’t clear early Sunday what caused the blast but officials said the fire was being investigated. The exact number of casualties was also not known although at least a dozen people had been taken to hospitals on Saturday night for injuries sustained in the fire. 
 
Wahid Qatali, Herat’s provincial governor, told The Associated Press on Saturday night: “For the time being, we can’t even talk about the casualties.”
 
The intensity of the flames meant ambulances were having trouble reaching the wounded or getting close to the site of the blast, said Mohammad Rafiq Shirzy, spokesman for the regional hospital in Herat city. 
NSA warns Taliban preparing for major spring offensive 

Ariana News

Published

14 hours ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)
National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib on Saturday warned that the Taliban are preparing for a major offensive in the upcoming fighting season – which historically starts in spring. 
 
Addressing a press conference, Mohib said although the group is preparing for “war” come spring, the group’s level of violence increased dramatically this winter compared to attacks in the past. 
 

This comes despite peace talks having started between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in September. However, the talks appear to have stalled this year after the Taliban failed to return to the talks tables following a December break. 

 
Mohib meanwhile also implied that Pakistan was not supporting the Afghan government in its quest for peace.  
 
“Taliban made their preparations and asked their commanders at their home in Quetta to prepare themselves for war; this shows that Pakistan is not helping [to establish] peace,” said Mohib.
 
Mohib also stated that government will not release any more Taliban prisoners at this stage.
 
“Violence increased 100 percent. We have not seen any advantage by releasing the [5,500] Taliban prisoners [last year]. We just saw that Afghan killings have increased, violence increased,” said Mohib.
 
Meanwhile, the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and deputy defense minister said that Afghan forces are ready for war.
 
“The Taliban is escaping from peace talks; our team is ready and waiting for them,” said Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of the NDS.
 
“Wherever the Taliban gathers and plan [attacks] we will launch operations,” said Shah Mahmood Miakhel, deputy minister of defense.
 
On other hand, the Taliban urged Washington to stick to the US-Taliban deal, adding that it is the only way to end the war in Afghanistan.
 
The group also called for the release of Taliban prisoners. 
Iran steps in to help extinguish massive fire at border crossing with Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)

Iran’s Director General of West Asia at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyed Rasoul Mousavi has called on officials to help Afghanistan extinguish the massive fire at the Islam Qala border facility in Herat province. 

Mousave said on Twitter: “Fire in the neighbor’s house, is fire in our house. Widespread fire in Islam Qala. We must go to the aid of Afghanistan with all our might.” 
 
“I have done everything in my area of responsibility, now I am waiting to see what will happen in practice,” he added.
 
This comes after dozens of fuel tankers and other trucks caught fire at the border crossing customs facility in Herat province at around midday on Saturday. 
 
Herat governor Waheed Qatali said on Saturday afternoon they did not have the resources to extinguish the blaze and had called on Iran for help. 
 
Associated Press in Tehran meanwhile reported early Saturday evening that the fire had spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side. 
 
According to this report, first responders, including the Iran fire department, Iranian army and border forces were helping to extinguish the blaze.
 
Iranian media have not reported on this but have confirmed Tehran has dispatched firefighting and military forces to the area.
 
The cause of the massive fire has not yet been established but business owners have been left reeling after dozens of fuel tankers exploded.
 
The massive fire sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky – which could be seen from kilometers away.
 
Videos on social media also captured the panic among the people who had been in the area when the fire broke out. 
 
Hundreds were seen racing away in their cars and running on foot as fuel tanker after fuel tanker exploded. 
 
Herat officials have meanwhile confirmed at least a dozen people have been wounded in the fire so far and have been taken to local hospitals. 
Dozens of fuel tankers burn in major fire in Herat-Iran border town 

Ariana News

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)

A massive fire broke at the Islam Qala customs facility in western Herat on Saturday afternoon, Waheed Qatali, governor of Herat province confirmed. 

Pictures on social media show plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky – with sources confirming dozens of fuel tankers are on fire at the border town customs facility. 
 
Officials told Ariana News they have appealed to Iran, which borders Islam Qala town, for assistance to bring the fire under control. 
 
Afghanistan’s power supply company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has also confirmed that electricity into the country from Iran has been temporarily disconnected after a power transmission line was damaged in the blaze. 
 
No details have been released on the cause of the fire nor on any possible casualties. 
