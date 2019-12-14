Fuel Price Increases In Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2019)

Compared to the previous years, the fuel price increased by 20% to 25%, said the Kabul residents. They want the government to obviate the people who sell at a high price.

This comes as the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment known as ACCI confirmed and added that the main reason for this increase is the high demand of people.

“We have invited the sellers to ACCI and encouraged them to keep the prices as low as possible because of the low economy of our people,” said Jan Agha Noori the ACCI spokesperson. He added that this problem is temporary and will be solved soon.

Every year, in cold seasons, the price of fuel in Kabul rises.