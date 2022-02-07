World
France’s Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission
French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion.
Macron has made a frenetic series of phone calls with Western allies, Putin and the Ukrainian leader over the past week. He will follow up on Tuesday with a visit to Kyiv, staking a lot of political capital on a mission that could prove embarrassing if he returns empty-handed, Reuters reported.
“We’re heading to Putin’s lair, in many ways it’s a throw of the dice,” one source close to Macron told Reuters.
Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine and demanded NATO and US security guarantees, including that NATO never admit Ukraine as a member.
Two sources close to Macron said one aim of his visit was to buy time and freeze the situation for several months, at least until a “Super April” of elections in Europe – in Hungary, Slovenia and, crucially for Macron, in France.
The French leader, who has earned a reputation for highly publicized diplomatic forays since he took power in 2017, has both tried to cajole and confront Putin over the past five years. His efforts have brought close dialogue with the Russian leader as well as painful setbacks.
But Macron’s many overtures did not prevent Russian encroachment into traditional French spheres of influence in Africa, culminating late last year with the arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali. French officials think they are supported by the Kremlin.
World
Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes
Twenty militants and nine soldiers were killed in recent days during insurgent attacks on two military bases in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, Pakistan’s military said on Saturday.
The attacks, the biggest in recent years by ethnic Baloch insurgents, began on Wednesday night, Reuters reported.
“A total of 20 militants were killed during Panjgur and Nauski operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” said a statement by the military’s media wing.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which had earlier claimed the attack, also issued a statement on Saturday night saying “all targets successfully achieved.”
It said 16 fighters sacrificed themselves in the attacks, a phrasing that indicated but did not say clearly that they had died.
Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, demanding a separate state and saying the central government unfairly exploits Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
Last week, the army said insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest death toll for the army in the Balochistan insurgency in years.
World
Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92
Lata Mangeshkar, one of India’s biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. The cause of Mangeshkar’s death has not been announced.
She was hospitalised on January 11 after being infected with what a doctor told Reuters was COVID-19.
Mangeshkar’s voice has rung out of television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of independent India’s three quarters of a century, making hers the defining voice of many generations, and earning her the title of “the Nightingale”.
Two days of national mourning will be observed with the national flag flying at half mast, Reuters TV partner ANI reported.
World
Iran says it has a right to continue nuclear research
Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that it has a right to continue nuclear research and development that cannot be curbed by any agreement.
“Iran’s legal right to continue research and development and maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, side by side with its security … cannot be curbed by any agreement,” Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on Twitter.
The United States on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch, Reuters reported.
